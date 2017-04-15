Residential burglaries reported in West Rogers Park

Police are warning residents about two residential burglaries in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke into apartments and homes through the front door while the residents were present and stole money, credit cards, keys and other items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened about 1:55 p.m. March 29 in the 2400 block of West Morse Avenue, and the other happened about 7:10 p.m. April 4 in the 6800 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

In one of the incidents, a burglar was described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.