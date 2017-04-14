Signal problems causing major CTA disruptions, delays in Loop

Signal problems are causing major CTA service disruptions and delays Friday morning in the Loop.

A signal problem near the Clark/Lake station, first reported at 8:46 a.m., has disrupted or delayed service on the Brown, Pink, Orange, Green and Purple lines, according to service alerts from the CTA.

Brown Line trains are not operating between the Merchandise Mart and the Loop, while Pink Line trains are only running from 54th/Cermak to Polk, according to the CTA. Brown Line riders can take shuttle buses to connect to Clark/Lake, while Pink Line riders are advised to connect with the Blue Line at Racine.

The Green, Orange and Purple lines are also experiencing major delays and limited service capacity, the CTA said. Crews are working to restore service.