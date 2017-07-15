Store clerks robbed in Back of the Yards

Two robberies of store clerks were reported in early July in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

In each, a person or people entered the store and robbed the clerks at gunpoint, Chicago Police said.

The robberies were reported about 7 p.m. July 2 in the 5200 block of South Ashland and about 3:20 p.m. July 3 in the 5400 block of South Ashland, police said.

The robbers were described as a man or men between 19 and 30 years old, black, heavy set, between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-4, and 170-250 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.