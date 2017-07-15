Two robberies of store clerks were reported in early July in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
In each, a person or people entered the store and robbed the clerks at gunpoint, Chicago Police said.
The robberies were reported about 7 p.m. July 2 in the 5200 block of South Ashland and about 3:20 p.m. July 3 in the 5400 block of South Ashland, police said.
The robbers were described as a man or men between 19 and 30 years old, black, heavy set, between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-4, and 170-250 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.