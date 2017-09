Truck driver killed in Kankakee crash

A person was killed when two semi trucks crashed Thursday afternoon in downstate Kankakee County.

The first truck was heading east about 12:40 p.m. on Route 17 near Kankakee when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck the second truck, according to a statement from

The driver of the second truck, whose age and gender were unknown, died at the scene, police said.

The first truck’s driver was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment, police said.