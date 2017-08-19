Trump tweets support of Bannon, who was just ousted from White House

President Donald Trump showed his support via Twitter for Steve Bannon, who was ousted Friday from his top White House post.

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The tweet comes just six hours after another tweet in which the president praised Bannon for his service, noting he worked on Trump’s presidential campaign.

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Bannon has returned as executive chairman of Breitbart News, which he led before joining Trump’s campaign; he presided at its Friday evening editorial meeting the same day his departure from the Trump White House was announced.

Trump’s praise of his former top aide comes not long after Bannon did an interview with The Weekly Standard in which he said, “the Trump administration that we fought for and won is over.”