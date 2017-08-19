President Donald Trump showed his support via Twitter for Steve Bannon, who was ousted Friday from his top White House post.
The tweet comes just six hours after another tweet in which the president praised Bannon for his service, noting he worked on Trump’s presidential campaign.
Bannon has returned as executive chairman of Breitbart News, which he led before joining Trump’s campaign; he presided at its Friday evening editorial meeting the same day his departure from the Trump White House was announced.
Trump’s praise of his former top aide comes not long after Bannon did an interview with The Weekly Standard in which he said, “the Trump administration that we fought for and won is over.”