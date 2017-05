Two 16-year-old boys shot in North Lawndale

Two 16-year-old boys were shot Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

One of the boys was shot in the left shoulder and the other was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The victim shot in the shoulder is in good condition, police said. The boy shot in the back is in serious condition.