U.S. Bank branch robbed in Alsip

A bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.

FBI agents were on their way to the robbery at the U.S. Bank branch at 12004 S. Pulaski Rd. in Alsip, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as 6-foot-2, 170-pound black male wearing a white shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes, Croon said.

He got into a dark-gray van that headed east after the robbery, Croon said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.