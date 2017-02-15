Woman, 83, dies after being struck by vehicle in Morton Grove

A 83-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Morton Grove.

Emergency crews responded about 2:40 p.m. to a report of a woman lying the roadway in the 7500 block of Emerson Street, according to Morton Grove police.

Officers found Clara Eshoo, and determined she was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died.

An autopsy Wednesday found Eshoo, of the 7600 block of Beckwith Road in Morton Grove, died of multiple injuries she suffered when she was struck by the vehicle. Her death was ruled in an accident.

Morton Grove police were still investigating Wednesday afternoon.