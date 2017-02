Woman shot in Grand Crossing

A woman was shot Sunday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was standing in an alley about 10:05 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Woodlawn when someone wearing dark clothing ran by southbound and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the left leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.