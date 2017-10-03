Another strong start for prospect Reynaldo Lopez

PHOENIX — White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez recorded his second consecutive excellent Cactus League start, blanking the Brewers through 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.

Lopez gave up one hit and one walk. In his previous start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Lopez allowed a run in three innings and struck out three batters including two-time National League MVP runner-up Paul Goldschmidt twice.

The Sox acquired Lopez, right-hander Lucas Giolito and right-hander Dane Dunning in the December trade for Adam Eaton. He is their third-ranked prospect behind Yoan Moncada and Giolito, according to Baseball America.

In the first inning, Lopez struck out leadoff man Lewis Brinson and Ryan Braun. The only hit he allowed was a single to Manny Pina. Lopez averaged 91-94 mph and touched 96 mph on the Sox’ radar gun.

Reynaldo Lopez strikes out Isan Diaz. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

The Sox led 2-0 on a two-run single by Jose Abreu.