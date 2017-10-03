Baseball 03/10/2017, 03:48pm

Another strong start for prospect Reynaldo Lopez

Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

PHOENIX — White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez recorded his second consecutive excellent Cactus League start, blanking the Brewers through 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.

Lopez gave up one hit and one walk. In his previous start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Lopez allowed a run in three innings and struck out three batters including two-time National League MVP runner-up Paul Goldschmidt twice.

The Sox acquired Lopez, right-hander Lucas Giolito and right-hander Dane Dunning in the December trade for Adam Eaton. He is their third-ranked prospect behind Yoan Moncada and Giolito, according to Baseball America.

In the first inning, Lopez struck out leadoff man Lewis Brinson and Ryan Braun. The only hit he allowed was a single to Manny Pina. Lopez averaged 91-94 mph and touched 96 mph on the Sox’ radar gun.

Reynaldo Lopez strikes out Isan Diaz. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

The Sox led 2-0 on a two-run single by Jose Abreu.

# white-sox Reynaldo Lopez Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Analyzing every Bears free-agent move
Bears do their homework, bet on QB Mike Glennon's upside
Cubs, White Sox Friday spring-training report – Chicago Sun-Times
Rewinding Charlie Tilson’s White Sox story to the very beginning – Chicago Sun-Times

Stories from around the web you may like