Ben Zobrist to DL for ailing wrist? Cubs to decide Friday

NEW YORK – The Cubs and Ben Zobrist are bracing for the possibility the World Series MVP will need to stretch on the disabled list to recover from soreness in his left wrist that has persisted for three weeks.

Zobrist, who hurt the wrist on a swing May 26, expects to have an MRI in the next two days and have his status re-evaluated before Friday’s series opener in Pittsburgh.

“It doesn’t feel as bad as it did then,” he said. “It’s just not getting better, as better as I would like it to be.”

Manager Joe Maddon has tried to avoid using the switch-hitting Zobrist from the right side, where the pain occurs when he swings. He’s just 5-for-49 (.102) since the injury with two extra-base hits.

“At this point it’s just more like am I handicapping the team when I’m not at 100 percent,” Zobrist said. “I don’t want to do that. I want to make sure that when I’m out there I’m feeling better than I have been feeling. I’ve still been able to get a few hits here and there, but I haven’t been able to feel like I’ve been prepared as well as I’d like to.”

The versatile Zobrist also has been bothered this season by recurring back spasms but said Wednesday the back has felt “pretty good overall” since he got time off a month ago for the last flareup.

Zobrist hasn’t played since Monday. He said he hopes the three days off before Friday will make the wrist well enough to play in Pittsburgh. A 10-day DL move could be backdated to Tuesday.

“Whatever happens we’ll deal with it,” Maddon said. “The big point is to have him well in August and September again.”