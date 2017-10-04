Blackhawks rookies braced for their first Stanley Cup playoffs

Nick Schmaltz has never faced a defensive-zone draw in the second overtime of a Stanley Cup playoff game. He’s never made a daring pass through traffic that could lead to the game-winning goal or the game-losing turnover in a potential series clincher. He’s never had the puck on his stick and the Stanley Cup on the line.

But he knows a thing or two about playing — and winning — under pressure. A year ago this week, Schmaltz scored the game-winning goal with 56.8 seconds left in the NCAA national semifinal, sweeping in a rebound and propelling North Dakota to an eventual national championship. It’s not the Stanley Cup playoffs. But it’s not nothing, either.

“It helps, just knowing that you can make those plays when you need to,” Schmaltz said. “When crunch time comes around, you’re not nervous to make a play. I think I’ll be ready and not too nervous.”

He’d better be. The Hawks are among the most tested teams in the league, with a staggering 1,462 career playoff games among the roster. But they won’t go anywhere this postseason without contributions from the four rookies in the lineup — Schmaltz on the top line, Ryan Hartman on the third line, and John Hayden and Tanner Kero likely on the fourth line. And there’s no dipping a toe in the water when it comes to the playoffs; you get thrown right in to the deep end.

Nick Schmaltz (center) will be playing his first Stanley Cup playoff game on Thursday against the Nashville Predators. (AP Photo)

“We’ll need these guys to be important players, like they were most of the season,” Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ve had a number of guys that have come in and played some key situations for us. … They’re going to get important ice time.”

There’s nothing quite like the pressure and intensity of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But the Hawks rookies have been in big games before. Schmaltz played in the Frozen Four in each of his two seasons at North Dakota, and twice played in the World Juniors, posting eight points in seven games in a bronze-medal effort last season. Hartman had two goals and two assists in five games during the 2014 World Juniors, and played 11 AHL playoff games in Rockford. Kero played in nine playoff games in Rockford, and had a goal and nine shots on goal in his one NCAA Tournament game. Hayden played in the NCAA Tournament after his sophomore and junior seasons at Yale.

It’s not much. But it’s something.

“It helps,” Hayden said. “Even the games I’ve been playing here, I’ve learned a lot. I’ve been trying to have a playoff mentality every night.”

The grind that awaits the rookies is all new. College hockey ends in April. The IceHogs have won one playoff series in the last eight years. Schmaltz said “it’s crazy” that there could be two more months of hockey ahead of the Hawks, given how much they’ve already played. He says he feels great physically, but the mental wear and tear in the Stanley Cup playoffs is unlike anything he’s faced.

“It’s a lot different mentally,” Schmaltz said. “Last year was just one and done — if you lose, you’re out. This year, it’s seven-game series, so it’s a lot more mental fatigue and you’ve got to be mentally sharp every game. We’ve got a lot of great guys in here to look up to, guys who have won before and know what it takes. I’ll just try to do my best and follow the leaders we’ve got in here.”

Schmaltz will never forget his game-winner in the Frozen Four last season, though he joked he “blacked out” during the raucous celebration. At this point, it’s the biggest goal of his career by far.

He hopes to replace it soon.

“For sure,” he said. “I don’t think it can be much bigger than a goal in a Stanley Cup playoff game that decides a series or swings the momentum your way. I’m hoping I can contribute.”

