Bulls Position Breakdown: Can a Kyle Lowry be landed by Jimmy Butler?

Unlike a former insecure Bulls point guard that seemingly never wanted his hometown kingdom challenged by adding other star players, Jimmy Butler is all for the NBA’s recruiting process.

It was his call to Dwyane Wade that helped close that deal last summer, and privately Butler has been working his phone and talking to potential free agents about the 2017 offseason going back almost 12 months.

Sure his time with Team USA was good for the Butler brand, but it also allowed him to get in the ear of players such as Paul George and Kyle Lowry. Heck, really any player that would listen.

The problem facing Butler and the Bulls this summer, however, is timing.

General manager Gar Forman was beating his chest about fiscal responsibility over the past few free agent spending sprees, but yet has painted the franchise into a corner with the contracts of Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.

As long as Butler is in a Bulls uniform when Wade has to decide on his $23.8 million player option at the end of June, go ahead and ink that final year of his deal onto the Bulls payroll. Then there’s point guard Rajon Rondo, who the team can pay $13.4 million to or give him $3 million to go away and be a free agent.

Both Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson indicated they want Rondo back, which means any chance of a big-name free agent is all but gone.

But what if Butler has a wink and a smile deal in place with a Lowry already? Would the front office gamble on letting Rondo go, entering free agency in July with the hopes Lowry would still take a deal that would pay him about $6 million a year less than he would get anywhere else for leaving Toronto?

Unlikely.

That’s why Rondo and Wade will likely return, leaving the Bulls to hope that the improvement will come from within.

Denzel Valentine, Cameron Payne, Jerian Grant … each better be ready for a crucial summer in their development.

WHAT’S COMING BACK

Wade – A final decision is still weeks away for Wade, but all indications point to him opting back in and playing one more year in his hometown.

Rondo – His two-game showing against Boston in the playoffs changed a lot of opinions.

Isaiah Canaan – He’s a cheap end-of-the-bench option to keep around.

Grant – A rotation player that flashed at times this season, but doesn’t scream starter.

Payne – The “point guard of the future,’’ as Forman called him, has a lot to prove. He showed up after being acquired from Oklahoma City out of shape and overwhelmed on the court far too often. His best moments came in the D-League.

Valentine – Injuries and playing out of position didn’t help his growth as a rookie, and that’s why the front office wants to get Valentine back into the play-making role this summer.

WHAT COULD BE DEPARTING

Michael Carter-Williams – By the end of the season, the former Rookie of the Year sounded like a guy ready to once again move on, unhappy with his role.

Anthony Morrow – The journeyman had a few moments, but will be taking those moments elsewhere now.

WHAT’S OUT THERE

Butler would love to see Gar/Pax make a splash this summer, but will have to wait until 2018, when Wade and Rondo are off the books.

So while Kyle Lowry isn’t likely walking through that door, a JJ Redick or Patty Mills would instantly give coach Fred Hoiberg some much needed floor spacers.

THE DRAFT

Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball headline a point guard-heavy draft, but at No. 16 the Bulls are looking at the likes of a Donovan Mitchell – if they’re lucky.

In all likelihood, a guard that fits the rotation won’t be as available when the Bulls select.