AREA LAKES

I almost concerned to post this link, but just in case some places hold fishable ice or build it over the weekend, click here for a list of regulations for ice fishing public sites around the Chicago area. As of Tuesday, some lakes to the south were completely open, while I suspect some lakes to the north may have fishable ice again by the weekend.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley pretty much summed it up when he sent this on Sunday:

Hey Dale, Ice on area lakes is not safe. Shorelines have opened up. Areas that have current have open water as well. There should be open water opportunities later in the week. TTYL —

AREA WATER LEVELS

Again a good week to check water levels, considering some rivers are in flood or near it. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD

CALUMET SYSTEM

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine said ice fishing may return by the weekend, but check first.

For Chain updates, check with Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHAIN ACCESS: Here are some access points during ice season, think that still fits.. For Nielsen’s Channel off the Fox River at Port Barrington, there’s Hermann’s Lowlife Bar & Grill with $5 parking, food and drink and, generally, bait. For T-Channel, the usual procedure is to park in back at Famous Freddie’s and be out by 11:30 or come in and eat. On Channel, Chopper’s Bar takes the $5 parking is taken off if you order food. For Spring Lake, Granny’s at Spring Lake Marina has parking and takes the $5 off if you order food.

CHICAGO RIVER

No fishing update this week from Capt. Pat Harrison (click here for his site).

DELAVAN/LAKE GENEVA AREA, WISCONSIN

DES PLAINES RIVER

DOWNSTATE NOTES

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this on Thursday, so it might be worth checking in before planning a trip:

Good morning fellas This is what I have as far as the ice fishing is concerned…. Whitefish fishing continues to provide lots of action for the thousands of angles that visit the county. Better areas continue to be the Little Sturgeon Area, Rileys Bay area, Larson’s Reef along with some of the deeper water to the north of the Old Stone Quarry. Popular jigs to have in the box include…Rapalas, Moonshines, Slick Jigs and Sweedish Pimples. And most fishermen are running some sort of a slider hook above their main jig like a fly, small jig, single hook or treble hook. Tipping your jigs and sliders with spikes, waxworms, gulp or minnow pieces Perch fishing can still be classed as good. Better areas with the most consistent reports have been coming from the Little Sturgeon area along with some fair catches being reported from Riley’s Bay and Sawyer Harbor. An assortment of small jigs tipped with minnows and waxworms have been working along with running shiners or Rosy Reds under tip ups or hand lines. Walleye fishing has been just normal January Walleye fishing. Some days you get your bites and other days…well, you just go through the motions. But, when you are Walleye fishing Door County there is always that chance of a trophy and that’s what keeps folks coming back. Odd Ball jigs, Rapalas and Moonshines are the top 3 baits in our area. Tip your jigs with minnows or minnow heads. The most popular areas continue to be…The Henderson’ point shoreline and to the south, Riley’s Point and the Larson’s Reef area including Sherwood Point. Once again use extreme caution as there are cracks out there and they can, will and have opened pending on the wind Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle

The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the season.

ILLINOIS RIVER

River is coming off a minor flood at LaSalle. Remember that Illinois Valley Outdoors is closed. Have bait and terminal tackle before going.

INDIANA STREAMS

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Norm Minas sent this on Sunday:

The river is still out of it’s banks with zero visibility . Outside of spitting rain, some wind and overcast skies it wasn’t too bad outside . I noticed a lot of road killed possum , thankfully no dead skunks in the middle of the road . Large formations of geese above and on the water .



I shore fished, too dangerous to wade at the current flow rates . I was real careful about avoiding sloping, muddy areas to avoid slipping into the river as well . I’d rather miss a few spots and catch fewer fish than take a chance on dying .



I was using a jig/pig in shoreline related slack/slow spots with basically a lift/drop/set a spell retrieve . Four smallmouth and one small walleye liked that. For the most part it was soft bottom and flooded grass/brush/tree cover . I also used a slip float with a 1/16 oz jig/2 or 3 inch plastic set from 1 to 1.5 feet deep . I got a fair amount of crappie and a few sunfish in the same areas I was fishing with the jig/pig . Being as how I was on shore I used a 7 ft medium action spin for the jig/pig and a 7 ft light action spin for the bobber/jig .



After that I moved downstream a ways to fish a side channel with a singlespin for some pike . It took a bit of walking and casting but I ended up with three decent sized pike .



While the weather wasn’t as nice as earlier in the week it was much nicer than the usual January fare . Too good to pass up . Peace Norm

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Roaming chunk ice is the one wild card, but there has been some outstanding perch fishing, varying widely day to day, at Navy Pier and the South Side slips. Such as Arden Katz catching multiple jumbos, including a pair of 13 1/2-inchers at Navy Pier over the weekend, but then the window only lasted half an hour and it was over.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted that perch were still being caught at the South Side slips, but it takes sorting.

NAVY PIER NOTE: The fisherman’s parking special is $6, if out by 10 a.m. Find an parking attendant after you pull in to get the special. PIER PASSES: The pier passes for legal access to fish select piers at Jackson, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors in Chicago are available at Henry’s ($6 cash, one per valid fishing license). SHOP NOTE: Park Bait is closed for the winter.

LAKE VERMILION, MINNESOTA

Check Jarek Wujkowski of Rodsbent Guide Service.

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for season.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Gene Dellinger at D & S Bait said there will probably be ice fishing for the weekend, but the wild card is how much snow comes Wednesday and what impact it has on the ice. Otherwise, go to Facebook for the latest updates.

MAZONIA

The South unit lakes reopened to fishing. North unit reopens to ice fishing on Feb. 16, after rabbit hunting ends. Any ice fishing at either site is at your own risk. Hours are 6 a.m.-sunset daily.

Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service.

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis. sent this:

Temps hovering in the low to mid 30’s and short bouts of rain for the past five days have pushed snow down on the lakes but have made things slushy. Fishing improved for the most part as we got some clouds and a drop in the barometer (a little too low Friday causing the bite to slow). Yellow Perch: Good-Very good – Not a lot of reports on jumbos, but good #’s of eaters in the 8-10” range for anglers plying the mud flats of lakes in 20-25’ of water. Gold , orange and glow pimples, Kastmasters, Flash Champs and Halis tipped with wigglers or red spikes. Perch talkers also have been effective. On flowages tip-downs w/ rosie reds best. What the Flowages lack in #’s they make up for in size – some anglers reporting 11-13” perch. Northern Pike: Good-Very good – Most reports of #’s more than size, though a 39”er was reported from Lake Minocqua Sunday morning. Big shiners and suckers on tip-ups the usual fare. Bluegills: Good – With warmer temps and holes staying open, anglers finding gills by hopping from hole to hole in 7-10’ of water. VMC waxy jigs, K&E Moon Glos and tungsten flys tipped with Moussees, waxies or red, chartreuse or green plastics worked well over the weekend. Sorting necessary. Walleyes: Fair-Good – Best at or just after dark – a few early risers picking up fish pre-dawn/dawn. Jigging raps accounted for some very nice fish (27 & 29”ers, both caught and released). Tip-up anglers reporting best action on suckers in depths of 14-22’ depending on size of lake. Sandgrass bottoms best. Crappies: Fair – Flowages giving up best reports. Anglers doing well using tip-downs with rosies. Bite windows small, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Lake reports for crappies vary, best over deeper flats of 22-28’ using crappie minnows on tip-downs or glow jigs (pimples, Pug Bugs) tipped with waxies. The rain has made things messy, anglers finding it best to use knee boots to keep feet dry. The plus side is snow melt allowing for better access, ATV use is back. By the weekend, highs in the 20’s should start to firm things up. Forecast is for 1-3” of snow mid-week, but it will be warm and wet. UPCOMING DERBY DATES

Jan 28th – Justin Donner Memorial

Turtle-Flambeau flowage

Feb 4th – United Way

Stacks Bay, Lake Minocqua

Feb 4th – Willow Haven

Willow Flowage

Feb 18th – Rob Lemmer Memorial

Lake Katherine

Feb 28th -Carrol Lake Ice Fishing Tournament

Carrol Lake Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, sent this:

Fishing Report Northern Pike: We are finding fish on the weed edges and in the deeper weeds. On the edges, the set up should be tip ups set a foot or so off the bottom. When fishing the deep weeds, set your tip ups so that your bait is just above the tops of the weeds. Walleye: These fish are being caught in and around weeds. Setting tip ups on the weed edges, baited with walleye suckers or medium golden shiners in low light conditions, seem to be best. In addition, jigging in the same areas with baits, like the buckshot rattle spoon, are producing fish. The other good option is on the tops of rock humps in the early evening. Panfish: Bluegills are being found in the weeds using small jigs tipped with waxies, spikes or tipped with plastic. Perch are being caught on the deep weed edge where the mud meets.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted that jigging with Big Dude bladebaits was producing lakers on Saturday; trollers took a few browns and a coho here and there on body baits behind planer boards; some browns, steelhead, lakers and coho at the Port of Indiana, mouth of Burns Ditch and Lakefront Park; bait has been best for shore fishing. Capt. Ralph Steiger is catching big lakers and a mix of browns, steelhead and coho, when conditions allow on Lake Michigan.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root river section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Capt. Eric Conder at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said steelhead are going at Berrien Springs; there’s a few whitefish, steelhead and coho off the pier.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Clint Sands at Lakeside said there is no fishable ice. Lakeside will be closed at least through the weekend, when ice conditions will determine what happens next.

Lake hours are now 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The restaurant is closed for the season. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Stream flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN RIVER



WOLF LAKE

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

