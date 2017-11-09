Crossbows legal for Illinois hunters: During the archery seasons

The legalizing of crossbows for all was expected to become law, the only question was whether Gov. Bruce Rauner would sign it or it would simply become law in time for the Oct. 1 opener of the archery seasons.

On Monday, it was announced that Gov. Rauner had signed HB 2893.

Here is the announcement from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.