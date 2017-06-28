Cubs’ Albert Almora denies giving middle finger to President Trump

During the Cubs visit to the White House on Wednesday, Albert Almora Jr. was photographed next to the president in the Oval Office.

At first glance, everything appears normal. But many people on social media, on closer examination, spotted the Cubs outfielder appear to give President Donald Trump the middle finger.

In the photo, taken by the Sun-Times’ Lynn Sweet, you can clearly see the middle finger sticking out from his left pant pocket. But, if you zoom in, it appears that there might be his index finger sticking out as well.

When asked about it later, Almora denied to the Chicago Sun-Times that he made the gesture toward Trump.

“I had two fingers out,” he said. “I’d never do that to the president of the United States.”

His teammates have teased him for the alleged controversy.

“We laugh about it now. But there were two fingers out there. Definitely two fingers.”