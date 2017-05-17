Cubs call up Pierce Johnson, first pitcher drafted by Theo for Cubs

In a surprising move about an hour before game time Wednesday, the Cubs added to their bullpen for the night by calling up right-hander Pierce Johnson from Class AAA Iowa.

To make room, rookie infielder Jeimer Candelario was optioned back to Iowa, eight days after he had joined the club.

With Ben Zobrist’s return to the lineup after being sidelined the last three games because of recurring back soreness, the Cubs say they wanted to make sure Zobrist handled his pregame work without issue before making the move.

Johnson, the 43rd player selected in the 2012 draft, is the first pitcher the Cubs drafted under team president Theo Epstein.

Pierce Johnson (AP)

Johnson, 26, had mixed results as a starter, including persistent command problems and was converted to a reliever last season. He is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 12 appearances this season, including 21 strikeouts and 11 walks in 14 innings.

The move boosts the Cubs’ bullpen back to eight relievers and reduces the bench strength to four hitters.

Felix Pena, the right-hander who had pitched well before being sent down last week to make room for an extra position player, was not eligible to be recalled because he had not spent at least 10 days in the minors.

The Cubs said Johnson was available for Wednesday’s game against the Reds.