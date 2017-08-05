Cubs-Rockies game in Denver delayed by inclement weather

DENVER — After an 18-inning marathon loss to the Yankees on Sunday night, the Cubs got to Colorado for their series opener Monday against the Rockies as the sun was rising.

A few hours later, they were sitting out a delayed start to a game scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. Central after rain and hail storms swept through the area during the afternoon.

Rain was forecast for much of the night, with the teams anticipating waiting out potentially long delays, and more bad weather is forecast for the next two days.

“Last night was a tough one,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “The guys will be fine and will be ready to play tonight, if in fact we can. I really don’t want us to be that group that makes excuses.”