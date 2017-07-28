Cubs trade talk: Marlins C A.J. Ellis in sights, but can they add arm?

MILWAUKEE – Catcher A.J. Ellis of the Marlins remains a focus for the Cubs in trade talks as baseball nears Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, a major league source said Friday, confirming what two other sources said earlier in the week.

But while landing that kind of veteran backup catcher for the stretch run is certainly a Cub priority, a reliable relief pitcher might be just as important for a team with designs on a third consecutive deep postseason run.

Left-handed or right doesn’t seem to matter to manager Joe Maddon, who would welcome late-inning help as the front office works multiple fronts to try to make a trade for a second pitcher this month.

Cubs setup men C.J. Edwards and Pedro Strop are among the top-20 in the league in appearances, with 45 each, and the Cubs have two more with at least 40.

Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis is a defensive-minded catcher who ran the same system of game-planning as the Cubs when he and Cubs strategist Mike Borzello were together in Los Angeles.

“The spread’s pretty good,” Maddon said. “But later on, you want to win, you want to win a lot, you’re going to going to wear bullpen guys out, because that’s what happens when you’re winning games.

“That’s what you would be looking for, that high-leverage, later-inning guy that you’re really comfortable with so you can spread the work out a little bit more evenly.”

The Cubs spent their top two prospects (outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease) to acquire Friday’s starter, Jose Quintana, from the White Sox on July 13, emptying their system of the marquee prospects not already in the majors.

Both team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer have said repeatedly they don’t want to trade from the big-league roster to add pitching at the deadline.

That shouldn’t prevent a deal for the likes of Ellis, but it could make any deal for a pitcher go down to the final hours.

The Cubs have been linked to almost every attractive pitcher on a fast-moving reliever market, including arms on Ellis’ Marlins.

A source with knowledge of Marlins’ talks said Friday the Cubs and Marlins are not discussing package deals to include a pitcher with Ellis.

“If I had to bet, I would be we’d do something,” Maddon said. “I don’t even know if it’s going to be an arm or not.”

Backache doesn’t slow Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber wore a large ice pack around the clubhouse before Friday’s game because of “a little bit of a stiff back the last couple days,” said Maddon, who downplayed it as nothing that affects his playing status.

Schwarber wasn’t in the lineup Friday against Brewers left-hander Brent Suter, but the lineup was made out two games ahead of Friday, Maddon said, and had nothing to do with the back issue.

“It didn’t bother him [Thursday],” the manager said. “Kyle will be back out there [Saturday].”

Schwarber hit two home runs and a triple against the White Sox on Thursday.

He’s 14-for-50 with five homers and a 1.048 OPS since a two-week demotion to the minors.

Notes: Quintana’s two-out single in the third inning Friday was his first career hit. He was 0-for-29 with a walk before Friday. …The Cubs allowed first-inning runs in 48 of their 88 games before the All-Star break (80 runs total) – but none in 14 games since.

