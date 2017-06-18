Does Anthony Rizzo have staying power as the Cubs’ leadoff man?

PITTSBURGH – Anthony Rizzo led off another game with a big hit Sunday against the Pirates, this time a double to left field.

It not only extended his hitting streak to 12 games, matching his career high, but it also extended his run as the self-proclaimed “greatest leadoff hitter of all-time.”

And speaking of extended runs, don’t be surprised if the manager who liked Kyle Schwarber as a leadoff man the first six weeks of the season sticks longer than expected with Rizzo in the spot.

“It really has worked out well to this point,” said manager Joe Maddon, who moved Rizzo to leadoff Tuesday in New York to shake up a stagnant lineup. “We’ve had actually a better flow to the offense with him hitting there.

Rizzo singles in Saturday's first inning.

That has as much to do with Rizzo getting more at-bats and finding runners on base late in the game as it does his first-inning penchant for production.

In his five first innings in that spot, Rizzo has two homers, a walk, a single and Sunday’s double (3.200 OPS). The Cubs scored in the first inning of four of those games.

“It looks good, and it’s really kind of neat to see Rizzo come up it seems like almost every inning, and he’s swinging the bat well,” Maddon said. “Let’s just play with it a little bit longer and see where it takes us. Overall, the offense has performed better since he’s done this.

“So I’m not ready to run away from it.”

Maddon plans to take another look at his lineup configuration when Kris Bryant returns to the lineup with renewed vigor and when Ben Zobrist returns from the disabled list (probably this week).

But he’s not ruling out even a months-long run with Rizzo at the top.

“There’s no telling right now,” Maddon said. “Getting KB rested and back will be interesting to see. Getting Zobrist back off the DL will be interesting to see also. Schwarber hopefully continues to come back and get better. All those things would matter.

“But it’s really an interesting concept right now.”

Rizzo had three at-bats through four innings Sunday as the Cubs opened a 4-0 lead, going 2-for-3.

That made him 8-for-19 (.421) with two walks (.476 on-base percentage) and four extra-base hits (.842 slugging) as a leadoff man.