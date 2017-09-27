Dwyane Wade still has some game left, according to coach Fred Hoiberg

Fred Hoiberg wasn’t about to write off Dwyane Wade at age 35, soon to be 36.

So the idea that Wade is now being reunited with LeBron James in Cleveland?

Only good things for both as far as Hoiberg was concerned.

“[Wade’s] always capable on any night to have a big-scoring game,’’ Hoiberg said Wednesday, when asked if he felt Wade had anything left in the tank. “He showed last year, especially in clutch situations, to be able to take over a game and make clutch plays, and that’s what he’s been doing his whole career.’’

The Bulls had a small sample size of that last season, as Wade came home for what turned into a one-year stay, averaging 18.3 points in almost 30 minutes per game.

Obviously when the decision was made to go young and rebuild, gone were Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo, with only Wade remaining after the guard opted in for $23.8 million.

That changed last weekend, when the Bulls and Wade agreed on a $16-million buyout, freeing him up to go anywhere he wanted. It wasn’t a tough decision, as Wade has now ended up in Cleveland.

“First of all, I’m excited for Dwyane to get the opportunity to go compete for a championship again,’’ Hoiberg said. “Dwyane being in this stage of his career, to have that opportunity is very important to him as he winds down his career. I think it’s great for the Cavs. He’s going to an established situation, he’s obviously going to play with a guy that he has great chemistry with and won championships with in LeBron. I’m excited for Dwyane’s opportunity.’’

As far as if Wade makes the Cavs the team to beat in the East? Well, he won’t hurt.

“Obviously you look at the success LeBron has had the last seven years where he’s been in a finals, it’s hard to bet against him, but some other teams have made some very good moves to be competitive and to push him to the limits,’’ Hoiberg said.

Keep it in boxes

Robin Lopez knows that he could be a key trade piece at some point this season, especially with the rebuilding Bulls in the business of collecting as many assets as possible.

Going on 10 years in the Association has at least taught him that.

“You never know what’s going to happen during the season,’’ Lopez said. “You never know what’s going to happen during the offseason. The league’s a business. Right now, I’m excited to be here. I’m having a good time playing with these guys. We’re all growing together. So I’m having a good time right now.’’

“Alpha’’ free’ zone

While Nikola Mirotic enjoyed playing with the “Three Alphas’’ last season, especially Rondo, admittedly the ball movement stopped with Butler and Wade being isolation players.

That’s why Mirotic said he was excited about the current offense and the way the young players have been sharing the ball.

“They’re going to play fast, there’s no more like holding the ball, playing isolation,’’ Mirotic said. “Now it’s more free, like when we used to play with Rajon on that second unit. Just play free and share the basketball. This is how it’s going to look.

“I don’t think we’re going to be that bad like people are thinking.’’