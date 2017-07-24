Free Red Line, Uber rides offered for Cubs, White Sox fans after games

Cubs and White Sox fans can take advantage of free rides home from the ballpark this week.

The CTA has teamed up with Miller Lite to offer free Red Line trips after this week’s Crosstown Showdown. For the game Monday and Tuesday at Wrigley Field, fans can ride for free until three hours after the game from the Addison Red Line stop.

When the series shifts south to Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday and Thursday, fans can ride from the Sox/35th Street Red Line stop beginning in the 8th inning of the game.

Fans looking to take an Uber from the game can access a free trip as well. If you log in to your Uber app and enter the code “MLCROSSTOWN,” you can have one free trip — up to $10 — from the ballpark or the surrounding area.

A train arrives at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station. | Sun-Times

The offer is valid on the North Side from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and on the South Side from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.