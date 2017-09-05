Geovany Soto scratched from lineup as elbow flares up again

A second setback with his right elbow doesn’t seem to bode well for White Sox catcher Geovany Soto, who was scratched from the lineup against the Twins Tuesday with more soreness.

After being limited to 26 games with the Angels in 2016 because of knee injuries, Soto, 34, who played in 78 games for the Sox in 2015, was brought back on a minor league contract in the offseason and lasted 10 days before going on the disabled list April 13 with an inflamed elbow.

Since coming back April 22, Soto has caught in eight of 16 games, splitting time with Omar Narvaez – who was inserted into Tuesday’s starting lineup. It wasn’t immediately known how much time Soto will miss beyond Tuesday.

Soto has provided veteran leadership for Narvaez while batting .190 with three homers and nine RBI in 13 games.

Geovany Soto raps an RBI single in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Putnam optimistic

Reliever Zach Putnam, who missed the just-completed road trip after going on the DL April 25 with right elbow inflammation, was upbeat and optimistic about getting clearance Wednesday to resume throwing.

Putnam (1.04 ERA) has allowed one run in seven relief appearances.

*Carlos Rodon continues to work his way back from biceps bursitis and has thrown off a mound, but the Sox continue to offer few specifics about the left-hander.

“At this point on Carlos I’m only comfortable telling you he continues to progress in his throwing program,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said.

Staying with Covey

Dylan Covey, 0-3 with an 8.28 ERA and a 10.04 ERA in his last four starts, will start again this weekend against the Padres, manager Rick Renteria said.

“It’s something the organization would have to reassess if we were going to do something,’’ Renteria said. “But right now we’re still on track to continue to have him where he’s at.’’

All quiet on the trading front

General manager Rick Hahn on the climate of trade discussions: “There are conversations going on but they probably pick up a little more after the [June 12-14] draft. Right now teams are mostly out scouting and preparing for the draft. Once that comes and goes the volume of calls tends to pick up.

Hahn reiterated what he said in March that he would not hesitate to deal across town with the Cubs.

This and that

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano lost his appeal and served his one-game suspension for what Major League Baseball termed “aggressive actions” against the Tigers on April 23.

*Willy Garcia made his first start in center field.