Give Cubs your tired, huddled masses; they’ll give them to Boz

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs pitcher Brett Anderson has lost so much time to the disabled list in his career that almost two-thirds of his contract this season is tied to how many games he starts.

He’s had two back surgeries in the last three years and said one more back injury could end his career.

So far he has been healthy throughout his first spring with the Cubs, and one of the reasons he said he believes he can stay that way this season is a change pitching coach Chris Bosio suggested early in camp.

“It’s just to try to limit the pressure on my back,” Anderson said, “a minor mechanical adjustment where I don’t land on my heel as much and kind of land on the ball of my foot or my toes so it’s not such a whiplash effect.”

Chris Bosio with pitcher Jake Arrieta before a game in July 2016.

If Anderson stays healthy for a full season for just the second time in eight years, maybe he’ll count as another pitcher in the win column for Bosio – the Cubs’ resurrection specialist whose career rehab successes include Jake Arrieta, Scott Feldman, Jason Hammel and Pedro Strop.

Since coming to the Cubs as Dale Sveum’s pitching coach in Theo Epstein’s first year running the organization, Bosio also helped transform Jeff Samardzija from a reliever into a $90 million starting pitcher, helped Ryan Dempster perform well enough in 2012 for the Cubs to get Kyle Hendricks in a trade for him – then helped Kyle Hendricks become the pitcher who led the majors in ERA last year.

Bosio is part of a larger Cubs pitching infrastructure that also includes unsung catching/strategy coach Mike Borzello – who breaks down video and puts tailored pitching plans together perhaps better than anyone in the game.

But Bosio’s own success as a pitcher, his eye for mechanics, his communication style and his philosophy of letting pitchers be themselves (sometimes at the expense of what might be considered more ideal mechanics) have led to a string of successes that helped lead to the top-ranked pitching staff in baseball last year despite not one homegrown pitcher on the playoff roster.

“Boz is awesome at what he does,” said team president Theo Epstein, who made a priority of keeping the Bosio-Borzello-Lester Strode team intact even after firing Sveum. “They all have their roles, and they’re all awesome.”

For an organization that has drafted and developed hitters over pitchers as a philosophy and consequently produced none of its own starting pitchers since Epstein took over, that group’s success has been critical.

“That’s my job. That’s my responsibility,” Bosio said. “I don’t look at it as, `Oh, my God, I’ve got another guy to fix.’ “

And those repair jobs won’t stop coming. Arrieta and John Lackey are eligible for free agency at the end of the year, and the farm system doesn’t look ready to produce the next Arrieta anytime soon.

The Cubs go into this season again without a homegrown pitcher on its roster. National League Central rivals St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee all have at least three homegrown pitchers in each of their rotations – including Opening Day starters for the Cardinals and Pirates.

“We haven’t had that luxury,” Bosio said. “But this organization’s done a great job of getting those position players and recognizing them, and they move through the system fast. They’ve also done a great job of being able to recognize [pitchers] who we can change and make better. I take a lot of pride in that. And it’s a challenge for me.”

Much of the success from the Bosio part of the multi-layered pitching program involves simplicity and communication.

Case in point: Anderson’s change. He also had Strop move to the other side of the rubber. He took Arrieta out of the cookie-cutter mold his staffs in Baltimore tried to impose and worked from his natural, cross-body mechanics.

In the cases of Hendricks and Hammel, he talked in golf analogies to help the communication.

“He takes what you are and how you pitch and makes adjustments to make you as good as you can be,” said change-of-scenery acquisition Eddie Butler, who had an impressive spring.

“From the get-go, Boz was like, `We need to get you back to being yourself.’ Which has been great. I used to not really throw my four-seam [fastball]. Now I can use it effectively.”

Butler had an impressive spring and could be the first call to Class AAA if the Cubs need to fill a rotation spot during the season.

“I haven’t changed that much as a pitching coach over the years,” Bosio said. “I’ve learned from my guys.”