Maddon: No timeline for Addison Russell’s return from sore back

MESA, Ariz. — Shortstop Addison Russell, who has been out of the lineup with a sore back since Thursday, played catch Monday morning but still walked gingerly and said his return was “probably two days out.”

Manager Joe Maddon called the approach with Russell “overly cautious.”

The Cubs have four exhibition games left before opening the season Sunday night.

“We haven’t really put a date for Addie to play,” Maddon said. “I don’t want to push him at all with Opening Day coming over the weekend. We’re just going to keep him nice and slow.”

If the issue persists into the latter part of the week, the Cubs could utilize the shorter, 10-day disabled list that goes into effect this season and even backdate a move to give Russell a few extra days.

Almora to see time vs. RHPs

Maddon said center fielder Albert Almora won’t be in a strict platoon with lefty-hitting Jon Jay and will face right-handers, too, this year.

Maddon also didn’t rule out an Opening Night start for the defensive whiz Almora in spacious Busch Stadium.

After hitting two homers and a double Sunday, Almora singled and doubled in his first three at-bats Monday night against Cleveland.

“Those were good swings,” Maddon said of the homers. “Nobody talks about this kid’s power. This guy’s got power.”

Zobrist Tuesday?

Second baseman Ben Zobrist has been sidelined a week because of a stiff neck he said was “unmanageable” until recent days.

Maddon said Zobrist might return Tuesday.