Message for Cubs in Bizarro Blackhawks, Bulls playoffs?

CINCINNATI – The top-seeded Blackhawks dominated in the first round of the NHL playoffs and eliminated in a four-game blink of an eye?

The lowly Bulls won the first two games against top-seeded Boston on the road in the NBA playoffs to take control of that first-round series?

What’s next? The Cincinnati Reds actually beating the juggernaut, defending-champion Cubs?

Anthony Rizzo connects on a tying three-run homer with two out in the ninth Friday in Cincinnati. The Cubs won in the 11th.

Not quite on this night.

But after beating the Reds in 18 of 22 meetings going back to 2015, the Cubs needed a two-out homer in the ninth and a run in the 11th to come from behind again to beat the supposedly rebuilding Reds 6-5 on a rainy Friday night in Cincinnati.

Anthony Rizzo’s three-run line drive over the right-field wall against Michael Lorenzen with two out in the ninth tied a game the Cubs trailed since the fourth.

And Kris Bryant’s two-strike fly to shallow left in the 11th turned into the game-winning sacrifice fly when Albert Almora Jr. slid ahead of a wide throw to score the go-ahead run.

It was the third consecutive game the Cubs came back from deficits of at least three runs to beat an allegedly lesser opponent – second in a row in the ninth inning.

“We’ve been offensively teetering,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We finally got the hits late again like we did the last couple days.”

They took over first place in the National League Central with a 9-7 record, but it looks nothing like the torrid start on the way a 103-win season a year ago.

Forget the up-and-down start to their April and all the close games – Friday’s game the 10th already this season decided by two or fewer runs.

It’s the upside-down, Bizarro World nature of the playoff scenes unfolding for their Chicago counterparts that might come with a lesson or reminder about life at the top for the Cubs.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” Bryant, the league’s reigning MVP, said.

Rizzo: “It’s the nature of sports.”

Part of that nature is the longstanding truism that getting to the top isn’t as hard as staying there.

“It happens every year,” reliever Justin Grimm said. “There’s always an underdog that surprises people. That’s why you play.”

If the Blackhawks and Bulls provide cautionary tales for the team that steamrolled the National League on the way to its title last year, the Cubs also aren’t sweating it with more than five months until their own anticipated playoffs.

“It’s an entirely different season,” Maddon said. “Regarding our identity, we know who we are. It’s just a matter of getting the method back in place.

“What I mean by that is catch the ball consistently, run the bases well, pitch great at the end of the ballgame, have good starting pitching. Those are the things we’re capable of. We’ve showed that in bits and pieces.”

One encouraging sign would seem to be a bullpen that ran its streak to 14 pitching chances without being charged with a run (although Grimm gave up an inherited run Friday).

The late-game life in the bats also has become a trend this week. But starter Jon Lester on this night struggled mid-game, including a three-run fourth capped by pitcher Tim Adleman’s two-run double.

And one thing the Cubs might not escape all season, after spending 2016 embracing a target, then winning a championship: the ferocity they seem to be drawing out of their opponents.

“Our last couple series, the Pirates played us super tough,” Bryant said, “and the Brewers – I mean, it just seemed like everything we threw them they were hitting hard over the fence when the wind’s blowing in, and it’s like, `Oh, my, God, how are they doing this?’

“Maybe teams are stepping up, playing a little harder.”

Said Maddon: “They’re coming after us. It’s not like it bothers us. I think we actually play better when teams come after us hard.

“We welcome it.”