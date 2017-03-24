No surprise: White Sox name Jose Quintana Opening Day starter

GLENDALE, Ariz. — First-year manager Rick Renteria on Friday named Jose Quintana as his Opening Day starter.

The announcement comes as no surprise as Quintana is clearly the staff ace now that Chris Sale, traded to the Boston Red Sox in December for four prospects, is gone.

When Quintana said he was “surprised,” a reporter suggested to him he was the only one.

“Well, if don’t no tell you you don’t know,” Quintana said, laughing, “so yeah, I was surprised. I say ‘Thank you, White Sox organization’ for giving me this opportunity for my first Opening Day.

Jose Quintana will face the Tigers on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field. (AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles)

“Maybe they don’t know what that means for me but it’s really a big thing.”

Quintana has been consistently good in his four seasons as a starter and seems to only be getting better. He made his first All-Star team last summer and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against champion Team USA in pool play of the just-completed World Baseball Classic.

Sale started three of the last four Sox openers, with Jeff Samardzija starting two seasons ago when Sale injured an ankle during spring training.

“It means a lot for me, especially after last year when you make the All-Star team and this year the opportunity to play in the WBC,” Quintana said, “and now you have the opportunity to pitch on Opening Day. That’s a lot of things happening for me now and I’m happy. And really blessed.”

Quintana, 28, has 96 quality starts since 2012, third among AL lefties behind David Price (113) and Sale (109). He established career bests in wins (13), ERA (3.20), innings (208) and strikeouts (181) in his fifth season in 2016.