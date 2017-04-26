Rajon Rondo is still out for Game 5 — and shoots down report

BOSTON – The much-hyped “secret workout’’ in Boston on Tuesday night never happened.

It was a good story. Rajon Rondo definitely got a kick out of it, but the Bulls point guard insisted on Wednesday that the right thumb was still broken and he was still out for at least Game 5.

“Everybody is talking about a secret workout,’’ Rondo said. “I didn’t have a secret workout. I put the ball in my hand and worked on some floaters with my left hand. I missed one pretty bad in practice [Tuesday] in warm-ups. So I worked on my left hand.’’

So how did Rondo’s condition go from out for Game 5 to all of a sudden trying to play, as one national report insisted?

“Am I surprised? No,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the jump to the wrong conclusion. “Just by him being out there and taking shots with cameras in the gym [on Tuesday], you understand that’s how it is, that’s the world we live in right now. There’s going to be all kind of speculation. But again, he’s just trying to get a feel for the ball again. But he’s going to do everything possible to get himself extra running just in case, but like we’ve talked about the last few days it is a longshot.’’

And Hoiberg wasn’t talking “longshot’’ for Game 5. He meant having Rondo back at all in this best-of-seven first-round series.

“I think a lot of the speculation happened when he got the cast taken off, but the cast was for a completely separate injury,’’ Hoiberg said. “The cast was for his wrist that he hurt a couple weeks ago. It had nothing to do with the thumb. He had an x-ray again [on the thumb Tuesday] and there’s no change, he still has a broken bone in his thumb.

“He’s got a significant amount of swelling and he’s got a lot of soreness. So he’s out [Wednesday]. He is trying to increase his activity just in case by doing some extra running, and [Tuesday] was actually the first day he touched a ball with his right hand, so again, like I said [Tuesday[, it is a longshot.’’

Rondo also sounded like a guy that was doubting a return for this series.

“I knew last week it wasn’t going to be fixed in a week,’’ Rondo said of the thumb injury suffered in Game 2. “My finger is broken. I don’t know why people misunderstood what the cast was for. I had a torn ligament in my wrist so that was the purpose of the cast. My thumb and my cast were two different things.’’

Rondo also admitted that the thumb injury cannot be shot up with any type of pain-killers, and also that if he did try and return right now it would have to be wrapped up and have much more protection on it than just the splint he’s been wearing.

“I’m not worried about somebody else slapping it,’’ Rondo said. “I’m worried about the way I play, diving on the floor, trying to get my hand in on loose balls. I play on instincts. I can’t go in there with my finger tucked and trying to steal the ball. The game doesn’t work like that. I don’t want to hurt my teammates trying to be a hero and be 65 percent. I’m doing what’s best for my team and trying to support from the sidelines and get these guys to understand what’s going on with the gameplan.

“My thumb is the same as it was last week. I think I’m Wolverine but it hasn’t healed that quickly yet.’’