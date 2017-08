Really big pike from post-flood Des Plaines River: Fish of the Week

Jason Norris of windycityfishing.com found the post-flood fishing on the Des Plaines River to his liking, including this ‘‘fat 33.5-inch bruiser’’ of a northern pike he caught last week.

He emailed that buzzbaits, spinner baits and crankbaits were working.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).