Ring tones: Cubs take one more victory lap, before 2-0 loss to LA

The only thing missing was David Ross dancing to the mound before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

“I thought about doing a little shimmy,” said Ross, the former backup catcher who has done anything but retire since “retiring” after last fall’s World Series.

As the current big shot from “Dancing with the Stars” talked during Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers, his enormous World Series ring sparkled from the ring finger on his right hand, 214 diamonds strong. He said it was bigger than the 2013 ring he won with the 2013 Red Sox.

After Monday’s walk-off win over the Dodgers, Tuesday’s game served as an afterthought. The ring ceremony was what the sold-out Wrigley crowd had come to see.

Team president Theo Epstein (wearing his ring) hugs Anthony Rizzo after presenting Rizzo with his World Series ring.

Twenty fans served as ring bearers for the players as baseball commissioner Rob Manfred watched near the on-field ceremony. They made history in staging the first championship ring ceremony in Cubs history — the team’s last championship in 1908 far predating the tradition of rings.

“Additionally, it’s the most anticipated championship ring in the history of American sports,” said Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper, the emcee for the event. Rings also were presented to Cubs Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams.

The Cubs have partied, told stories on late-night talk shows, twerked on Saturday Night Live, been subjects of books and documentaries, in one case had a street named after them in Chicago (Javy Baez) and now, twice, held championship pregame ceremonies before their first two home games of the season.

“You should take the time to celebrate achievement,” manager Joe Maddon said. “You should not worry about what other people are thinking if it doesn’t work out well. And our guys do not do that. I like our approach.”

Maddon acknowledges the potential traps of the sudden ultra celebrity status of these players, even the ones not named Ross.

“There’s always that threat,” he said. “We’ve got things going on. But our guys strike that balance extremely well. They’re able to separate what goes on off the field as well as what happens in the clubhouse or on the field. And I’m really proud of that.”

Even on Wednesday, John Lackey — who picked up his third championship ring before the game — pitched much of the first inning like he was wearing it on the mound.

He gave up a leadoff homer to Andrew Toles, followed by a double by Corey Seager and walk to Logan Forsythe. Eventually he left the bases loaded, escaping the first inning with only the one run allowed.

Despite more traffic again in the second, Lackey wound up pitching six innings without allowing another run — and just two hits total after the double.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub.

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com

RELATED STORY

Clayton Kershaw: ‘Didn’t feel good then, doesn’t feel good now’