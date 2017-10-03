Risky business? GM Ryan Pace thinks he has a bead on Mike Glennon

What does Bears general manager Ryan Pace know about Mike Glennon that we don’t?

That’s the key question after the Bears plunked down some fairly serious coin for a mediocre player who hasn’t started in two-and-a-half NFL seasons — $18.5 million guaranteed in a three-year, $45 million contract according to spotrac.com, with a cap hit of $14.0 million for 2017 that isn’t too far off Jay Cutler’s $17.0 million cap last season.

That’s not quite a home-run swing in Pace’s first attempt to solve the Bears’ all-important quarterback situation, but a pretty hefty cut for what might end up being a line single to center.

But there’s the rub. The 6-7, 225-pound Glennon, a third-round pick of the Buccanneers (73rd overall) in 2013, has the potential to produce more than that and Pace thinks he will.

Mike Glennon has not started a regular-season game in the NFL since losing to Brian Hoyer and the Browns on Nov. 2, 2014. The Bears signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract ($18.5 million guaranteed) this week. (David Richard/AP

“I’ve liked Mike ever since N.C. State,” said Pace, who was the Saints’ director of pro scouting when Glennon played for the Wolfpack. “Being in the same division [as the Buccaneers] was beneficial, being up close.

“Obviously he’s a big quarterback with a strong arm. But beyond that, [he has] all the traits we all value at the position — he’s intelligent; he can quickly process; he can see the field; he’s accurate; he gets the ball out quick. So there’s a lot of traits about him that I like.”

We’ll learn a lot about Mike Glennon in the upcoming months, but Glennon’s performance will tell us more about Pace, and the intuition about players — quarterbacks in particular — that makes a GM’s life a lot easier. Pace doesn’t just feel he knows the player. He feels he knows the person. There wasn’t much else to observe the prevous two seasons — Glennon threw 11 passes in two regular-season games as a backup to Jameis Winston.

“On a player like this, you’re evaluating all his college tape, every single game he’s played in tghe NFL, including the preseaseon. And I can just tell you from being around that player up close and personal for a lot of years, I feel really, really good about it.”

Glennon’s last NFL start was in Week 8 of the 2014 season, when he and the Buccanneers lost to Brian Hoyer and the Browns 22-17. The Bears could have re-signed Hoyer — a more proven commodity with established limitations — but instead splurged a little and went with Glennon and his presumably bigger upside. Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract ($10 million guaranteed) with the 49ers.

“We like Brian and I wish him nothing but the best,” Pace said. “But our decision was more [that] it’s all about Mike Glennon and once we came to a consensus on him it was like, ‘Hey, let’s go all-in and make sure we get this player.’”

Pace made no doubt that the Bears are “all-in” with Glennon. “Mike Glennon’s our starting quaerterback,” Pace said when asked if a rookie, or holdover Connor Shaw would get any chance to win the starting quarterback job. “So we’re fired up about that and all the chips will just fall where they may after that.”

Glennon is arriving at a good time — with more support than Cutler had in his final seasons. The Bears’ defense should be as good as it’s been since the end of the Lovie Smith era in 2012. And while the receiving corps is a one big x-factor, the offensive line with a solid nucleus of Josh Sitton, Cody Whitehair and Kyle Long and the running game with Jordan Howard should provide a foundation for success. Glennon should be able to grow into the job.

“His sample size is big enough to have a good feel for that,” Pace said. “And it’s not just me. There’s a collective agreement in the building that I like. The coaches make their evaluations, the scouts make their evaluations and I’m going to make my evaluation — and when we all independently come to the same conclusion, that’s a good feeling.”