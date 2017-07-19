Six-game streak turns Cubs into aggressive buyers as deadline looms

ATLANTA – The Cubs just swept the Braves, fresh off of sweeping the Orioles.

With Wednesday’s 8-2 victory over the Braves, they’ve got a season-high six-game winning streak since the All-Star break, and their starting pitchers have suddenly started looking like last year’s dominant rotation.

The big question: Where do they go from here?

And the short answer: shopping.

Cubs GM Jed Hoyer

After making their big trade of the season last week for left-hander Jose Quintana, the Cubs’ brass said they wanted to see how the team played out of the break before deciding how aggressive to get at the trade deadline for pieces dedicated to this year’s playoff push.

Consider the Cubs aggressive buyers with less than two weeks before the July 31 deadline.

“We’ll be on the lookout for a bunch of different things,” said general manager Jed Hoyer after watching his team reduce the first-place Brewers’ lead in the division from 5½ games to 2, pending the Brewers’ late game Wednesday.

“We had struggled coming into the break. We’ve obviously played well [since],” he said. “I think we’ll get in a room for the 10 days as we get closer to the deadline and we’ll look at all those options.”

Keep an eye on Tigers catcher Alex Avila, among several Cubs targets as they look to shore up a very young catching corps, and on relievers to add to an already high-performing bullpen (Marlins right-hander David Phelps also has starting experience). And they’ll continue to shop the starting pitching market – even kicking the tires on former Cub Jeff Samardzija, who’s now a big-ticket, innings-horse starter for the Giants.

Cubs insiders say they don’t expect another blockbuster; they’re not going to top Quintana by the end of the month, and don’t have the marquee prospect left right now to pull it off anyway without trading from the big-league roster. And they’re not likely to do that.

But sellers around baseball have shown interest in several attractive prospects still in the system, and the front office is ready to deal after watching their defending World Champion finally start looking like one.

“I think we already were aggressive,” Hoyer said, referring to the five-player Quintana trade, which was as much about the 3½ years left on a team-friendly contract than immediate gratification. “Now I think you feel differently going out and trying to add pieces to a team that’s come out here and gone [6-0] to start [since] the break. The way we’re playing, it gives us more reason to think about what else we can do to supplement the roster.”

Among the feats of the current roster since the break:

The rotation went 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA in the six wins;

Javy Baez, who doubled and hit a three-run homer Wednesday, is 10-for-15 since the middle of Saturday’s game with two homers and six RBIs;

Jason Heyward went 9-for-21 (.421) with a homer, two walks and six RBIs;

Willson Contreras caught the first five games and went 9-for-22 (.409) with two homers, three doubles and seven RBIs.

Hoyer won’t talk about specific targets or players the Cubs are willing to move.

But the Cubs are casting a wide net to make sure they don’t get caught flat-footed after the deadline with depth in case of injury or a performance decline.

“Once you get past July 31, if you have injuries, now you really have to handle them internally,” Hoyer said. “So focusing on depth and focusing on making sure you have enough pieces as you cross that threshold [is key]. August deals happen, but they’re harder to make.”

Hoyer would not rule out trading somebody off the major-league roster but, like team president Theo Epstein said a few days earlier, stressed a “strong preference” to avoid that.

“We’ve been consistent all along that we don’t have any untouchables,” Epstein said after pulling off the Quintana trade for four minor-leaguers, including their top two prospects. “We’re certainly not looking to sell low on members of our core, and we hope in fact to keep it intact if possible and win more World Series with this group.”

