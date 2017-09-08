Tiger Woods to take part in DUI first-offender program

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Tiger Woods will be entered into a first-time DUI offender program, following his arrest in May after being found asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes in Jupiter, a spokesman with the State Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Michael Edmondson, with the 15th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, said Woods, arrested after police found him inside his running car with a blinker on, will take part in the program. The 15th Circuit serves Palm Beach County.

Edmondson and Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, were at the North County Government Center in Palm Beach Gardens Wednesday, where an 8:30 a.m. arraignment had been set for Woods. An arraignment is an early step in court proceedings where a defendant or a lawyer enters a plea.

”I don’t talk about my cases outside the courtroom,” Duncan said, surrounded by reporters as he made his way out of the facility. ”I hope that you respect my practices that I just don’t talk about pending cases outside the courtroom.”

Edmondson said Woods would be entered in the program. The program, which began in 2013, requires defendants to plead guilty at arraignment to reckless driving.

Asked about a guilty plea, Duncan declined comment.

According to Duncan and court records, an arraignment has been scheduled Oct. 25. The paperwork specifies the defendant must be present.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, those in the first-time DUI Offender program will have adjudication withheld after completing a ”rigorous set of requirements, such as DUI school, victim impact panels, and 12 months of probation, which includes a ban on alcohol and drug possession and consumption.”

In addition to being cited for DUI, according to court documents, Woods was cited for improper parking and reckless driving. His black four-door 2015 Mercedes had stopped on the roadway in the right-hand lane and right shoulder, according to the traffic citation.

Woods, 41, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. May 29 after his arrest. He was released on his own recognizance about 3 1/2 hours later.

The arrest occurred about 3 a.m. during a traffic stop off Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway, according to Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Rightler.

Tests showed Woods had no alcohol in his system. He told officers he had taken Xanax and other prescribed medications.

Woods underwent fusion surgery on his back in April, the fourth procedure on his back since 2014. He has played in one PGA Tour event this year, missing the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Woods announced on July 3 he had completed an in-patient treatment program to help manage his medications and to deal with a sleep disorder.

”I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received,” Woods said in a statement.

More than 2,100 people have been entered in the first-time DUI offender program, with few having another DUI, according to the State Attorney’s Office.