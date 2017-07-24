‘Unhappy’ ending for Cubs in Sox opener as Kyle Hendricks returns

Don’t try to tell the Cubs their four-game set against the rebuilding White Sox this week is a soft spot on the schedule. Even on a day they returned last year’s major-league ERA champ to the mound.

Manager Joe Maddon cringed at the mere notion Monday morning.

And that was before the White Sox took the steam out of the red-hot Cubs and snapped their own losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“I don’t like it,” Maddon said of the easy-series suggestion. “I’d much rather play the ’27 Yankees every night. I really like when that’s the perception.

Kyle Hendricks vs. the White Sox on Monday.

“Believe me, I know that the narrative is that. But believe me, I don’t go into it that way. You’ve got to go out there and play your best game or you’re going to go home very unhappy tonight.”

The Cubs had averaged 6.2 runs per game out of the break until running into Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez. They went 0-for-10 with men in scoring position and left 12 on base, including seven in the final three innings – and the bases loaded in the eighth, when Anthony Rizzo drove a ball deep to center for the final out.

Their only run scored on a bases-loaded infield dribbler by pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the second.

“We had our chances,” said center fielder Jon Jay, who had four hits, including a bunt single in the eighth. “We put pressure on them. We were right there. It was just one of those games.”

It’s tempting to say it was more than that, considering the crosstown rivalry that is most often on display in the stands. But the Cubs, who entered the day tied for first, have bigger things on their minds than the rebuilding Sox.

“No different,” Jason Heyward said of the vibe and emotion at the ballpark. “We’re just competing.”

If there was a victory the Cubs could claim on this day it was the presence of Hendricks, who started for the first time in seven weeks after returning from a finger injury.

It made a resurgent rotation whole again, even if Hendricks was as sharp as he was in his final minor-league rehab assignment a week earlier (retiring all 15 he faced).

“My body felt good. I just couldn’t make the adjustment today,” said Hendricks, who nonetheless struck out three of the first five he faced and didn’t allow a run until Jose Abreu’s one-out double in the fifth drove home Melky Cabrera from first.

It was his final batter.

“He looked fine delivery-wise, but the ball just wasn’t coming out as normal,” Maddon said. “He just didn’t have that good feel about him today.

“But he threw like 90 pitches, which is good to get him stretched out moving into the next start, and the fact that he got out of there with one run I was really pleased with that. It’s a good outing to build off of.”

Hendricks’ 92-pitch return didn’t produce a quality start, but he continued a trend since the All-Star break of strong starting pitching, lowering the rotation’s ERA in 10 games since the break to 2.24. The starters haven’t been charged with a loss since Jon Lester’s clunker July 9.

“It’s fun being out there, fun playing, but it didn’t really go the way I wanted it to go,” said Hendricks, who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA last year. “My fastball command was terrible, and that’s where everything stems from for me. Health-wise everything felt great. So we’ll take that.”

The starters in the last nine games: 7-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

“I know what adjustments to make,” Hendricks said. “Hopefully, I’ll just make that adjustment this week and get back to my [every-fifth-day] routine. I’m a big routine guy. So get back in that feel, and hopefully it’ll go from there.”

