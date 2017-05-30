Warbler to otters to a brown bullhead: Notes around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Emil Baumbach photographed this chestnut-sided warbler from Montrose Point. “These birds will only be around for another week before they head up to Canada to breed,’’ he emailed.

Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

Email: “I was walking along the Kankakee River near I-65 when I found three river otters playing in the water. Since I don’t think they’re very common and how you like the river I thought I’d send you a few shots.’’ Bill Peak

A: Here’s why I value Peak. I’ve tried for years to see my first otter on the Kankakee.

3.3: Pounds of the new Illinois-record brown bullhead, caught from Emiquon. LAST WORD “With large crowds expected to visit Starved Rock State Park near Utica for the Memorial Day weekend, visitors are encouraged to monitor Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Facebook and Twitter feeds for updates on traffic delays and temporary parking closures at the park.’’ IDNR, with advice to heed

