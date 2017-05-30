Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).
DALE’S MAILBAG
BIG NUMBER
3.3: Pounds of the new Illinois-record brown bullhead, caught from Emiquon.
LAST WORD
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Through June 30: Applications may be made for second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details
WINGSHOOTING
June 3-4: Des Plaines Conservation Area, (217) 785-8129.
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)