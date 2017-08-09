White Sox have no update on Carlos Rodon

The White Sox had no news to share on Carlos Rodon.

Manager Rick Renteria said Friday that Rodon did undergo an MRI but had no update on what, if anything, was found. Team officials also said there was no update yet on Rodon’s status.

Rodon was scratched minutes before Thursday’s game against Cleveland with left shoulder stiffness.

Rodon, who missed almost all of the first half of the season with bursitis in his upper biceps, had shown signs of becoming the starter the Sox expect and need him to be. Assuming his 2017 season is over, Rodon showed growth by going 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA and a strong 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 45 strikeouts over his last seven starts. He struck out a career-high 9.9 batters per nine innings, and had a personal-best 1.370 WHIP.