 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Fish of the Week: Teaching early and right pays off for young kayaker

Simone Broy earned Fish of the Week honors for her biggest largemouth bass, caught while kayak fishing.

By Dale Bowman
Simone Broy, 8, earned Fish of the Week. Provided photo
Simone Broy, 8, earned Fish of the Week.
Provided

Andrew Broy has “made a point of taking [his] three daughters (Simone, 8, Noelle and Malia, 6) fishing ever since they could hold a rod.”

As this shows, it sure paid off.

“My daughter Simone and I went largemouth [bass] fishing in kayaks in a lake near South Haven, Michigan [in late August],’’ Andrew emailed. “Simone caught her best largemouth yet – a little over 2 pounds.”

Kayaks and fishing with family, that is the kind of story line that earns Fish of the Week honors.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

Submit nominations by message on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

16-year-old boy wounded in Englewood shooting while taking out the garbage

The teen was taking out the garbage about 8:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street when three males in a gangway started shooting at each other.

By Sun-Times Wire

White Sox OF Brian Goodwin lands on IL

Back spasms sideline Sox outfielder; right-hander Matt Foster recalled

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Bears S Tashaun Gipson out with hamstring injury

Safety Tashaun Gipson hurt his hamstring during practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

By Patrick Finley

Woman shot while sleeping in apartment in South Shore

The 39-year-old was sleeping about 3:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when she was struck multiple times, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago outdoors: Fishing-rod firefighters, Fred Bear on “respect,” goldfinch afield, hours per Chinook

Chicago firefighters who strung fishing rods for kids, the late Fred Bear on "respect," a goldfinch at Little Red Schoolhouse NC, and a comment on hours per Chinook caught are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman

5 killed, Chicago police officer, fire paramedic among 35 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 15-year-old boy wounded in South Shore Friday night.

By Sun-Times Wire