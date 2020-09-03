Fish of the Week: Teaching early and right pays off for young kayaker

Andrew Broy has “made a point of taking [his] three daughters (Simone, 8, Noelle and Malia, 6) fishing ever since they could hold a rod.”

As this shows, it sure paid off.

“My daughter Simone and I went largemouth [bass] fishing in kayaks in a lake near South Haven, Michigan [in late August],’’ Andrew emailed. “Simone caught her best largemouth yet – a little over 2 pounds.”

Kayaks and fishing with family, that is the kind of story line that earns Fish of the Week honors.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

Submit nominations by message on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).