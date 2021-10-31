Jon Bon Jovi has COVID-19 but is ‘feeling fine’

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi canceled a concert on Saturday in Miami Beach, Florida, after learning he has COVID-19.

The musician, 59, had been scheduled to perform an “acoustic storyteller performance” at a Runaway Tours event at Loews South Beach.

A rep for Bon Jovi confirmed that the rocker had tested positive and that he’s “fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

Would-be audience members were told of Bon Jovi’s diagnosis by brother Matt Bongiovi prior to the show. “There was a lot of disappointment from the fans but understanding that Jon’s health is more important,” said fan Kerry Splitter.

A reporter posted a video of a masked Bon Jovi leaving what appeared to be a hotel lobby on Saturday. The show was part of the Runaway Tours “Halloween Weekend Getaway.”

The coronavirus has previously hit close to home for the members of Bon Jovi. Band members David Bryan and Everett Bradley both tested positive for COVID-19, and Bon Jovi’s son, Jake, also had a coronavirus scare.

In turn, Bon Jovi became the rock ‘n’ roll epicenter in the battle against COVID. When a group of Chicagoans wanted to unify the city with a city-wide sing-along from their window as a way of showing solidarity while Illinois was in a “stay at home” order due to the pandemic, Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” was the song they chose.

Jon Bon Jovi is scheduled to receive an Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award on Nov. 10 at the Salute to Freedom Gala, which will take place on the U.S.S. Intrepid in New York City.

