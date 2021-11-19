 clock menu more-arrow no yes
DePaul continues winning ways against Big Ten; beats Rutgers

The Blue Demons (3-0) have won five of their last six games against Big Ten Conference opponents.

By the Sun-Times wires
David Jones scored 22 points and Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 with nine rebounds and DePaul held off Rutgers 73-70 on Thursday night at Wintrust Arena.

The Blue Demons (3-0) now have won five of their last six games against Big Ten Conference opponents.

Jones made two foul shots with 25 seconds left to give the Blue Demons their three-point lead. Unable to get a shot off, Rutgers used its final timeout with 11 seconds to go.

Off a set a play, Geo Baker came off a screen but his contested 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim. Brandon Johnson secured the rebound for DePaul and was immediately fouled. He missed two foul shots with 3.8 seconds, but Aundre Hyatt rebounded in traffic and his desperation heave never made it to half court.

Philmon Gebrewhit scored 11 and Johnson finished with nine points and 13 rebounds for DePaul.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for Rutgers (3-1), Baker scored 15 distributing six assists and Cliff Omoruyi scored 10.

