Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Washington, D.C., hospital after fall at Howard University

Jackson was discharged Tuesday afternoon after he fell and hit his head while entering a building on campus Monday, according to a news release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. 

By Clare Spaulding
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was released from the hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon after falling and hitting his head entering a Howard University building Monday.
Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was released from the Howard University hospital Tuesday afternoon and is back to work negotiating between students and the administration over campus housing issues, according to a news release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson was admitted overnight to the hospital after falling and hitting his head entering a building on campus Monday. He was meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick to help address students’ complaints of rodents, mold and flooding in the residential halls, according to the release.

Medical tests including a CT scan Jackson underwent Monday came back normal, the release said.

When Jackson was being released from the hospital, he tweeted a video thanking the doctors and nurses who tended to him. He noted his lack of stability leading to his fall is a symptom of Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder but quickly refocused on the task at hand at Howard.

“The president had a good spirit yesterday, the students had a good spirit yesterday,” Jackson said in the video. “I’d like to finish that process because I think Howard University has the maximum opportunity. It’s at the top of the hill.”

