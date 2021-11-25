Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Social plans might suddenly change. For example, you might receive an unexpected invitation, or an event might be canceled. Parents take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Know where they are at all times.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted by something unexpected. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at the door. (Get dressed.) It might be wise to stock the fridge because people are always happy if you offer them food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your daily routine will change because of something unexpected. Pay attention to everything you say and do so you can avoid an accident. New faces, new places and new ideas will shake things up. Avoid confrontations with others. (You don’t need this.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your assets because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Something that you own might be lost, stolen or damaged. On the upside, you might have a clever, money-making idea!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus and fiery Mars. For starters, this is an accident-prone influence. Guard against knee-jerk reactions and rash behavior. Please be smart and count to three before you do anything today. Be mindful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you — no question. You feel vaguely disconcerted. Don’t worry about this funny feeling because it will be gone by tomorrow. Just sit this one out and resist the urge to do something on impulse, especially if you’re not sure what to do. Better to do nothing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will be surprised by a friend or member of a group. They might say or do something you least expect. Or they might make a strange demand of you? Possibly, you will meet someone who is unusual in some way. The key is not to overreact or to act too quickly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Use tact and discretion when talking to parents, bosses, VIPs and the police today because things are unpredictable. They might react in way you least expect. Tread carefully; and never underestimate the power of courtesy. Be smart and show respect for authority figures to make your life easier. (Ya think?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans will almost certainly be canceled today or delayed or changed in some way. Therefore, allow yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected. Alternatively, some of you will suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Meanwhile, avoid controversial subjects!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be smart and check your bank accounts, or details related to inheritances, insurance matters and anything that you own jointly with others — this includes taxes and debt. This is because something to do with these areas will surprise you today. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with partners, close friends and members of the general public will hold some surprises for you today. Someone close to you might make a strange demand or request? Or they might do something that you least expect? Easy does it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your work routine will change today because of power outages, computer glitches, equipment breakdowns, staff shortages, fire drills — something. Be aware of this so that you can deal with whatever happens with grace and confidence. We are all in this Big Soup together.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Billy Burke (1966) shares your birthday. You are a sensitive, compassionate, caring person. You are also creative, idealistic and spiritual. These are qualities that make others like you and trust you. This is a vibrant, lively year for you because it involves change, stimulation and the discovery of greater personal freedom for yourself. New directions and new growth will come easily to you. (Trust your intuition.)