Chicago police officer, suspect wounded in shootout during South Side traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was shot during a traffic investigation that also ended with a suspect wounded Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, officials said.

About 8:30 p.m., officers pulled over a car with two people inside near the intersection of 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. The occupants were stopped because they were thought to be involved in “some types of crime in the area,” Brown said.

Soon after, gunfire erupted, wounding a 4th District officer and one person in the car. Shots were fired by police and someone inside the car, Brown said, but it wasn’t clear who shot first.

The male officer was hit in the lower leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A male in the car was hit in the torso and taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Brown said a second person of interest was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting, and that a gun was recovered from the car the officers were investigating.

“Right now, we think we have everyone that was involved in custody, either as a person of interest or as an offender,” Brown said outside the U of C Medical Center after visiting the wounded officer.

“We need further investigation, interviews, video and witnesses to come forward for us to piece together how all of this transpired,” Brown said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the use of force.