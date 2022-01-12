 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Garfield Park Conservatory agave flower is 15 feet tall and growing

The Agave guiengola began blooming in early December.

By Stefano Esposito
From left to right Gus Coliadis, Victor Amo and Ray Jorgenson hold and try to measure the stalk of Guien, an agave in a death bloomat the Garfield Park Conservatory in Garfield Park, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Gus Coliadis (from left), Victor Amo and Ray Jorgenson on Wednesday measure the stalk of Guien, an agave in a death bloom at the Garfield Park Conservatory.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Amid the Old Man and Totem Pole cacti and the Desert Prickly Pears, the tip of something extremely tall and slender quivers.

No, it isn’t moving on its own – but that wouldn’t be entirely surprising, given that it has grown about 9 inches during the last 24 hours.

The Agave guiengola – part of the asparagus family — is quivering because its keepers are trying, with considerable difficulty, to stretch a tape measure along its length.

Finally, the folks in the Desert House at the Garfield Park Conservatory declare it to be 15 feet, 3 inches tall. But it’s anyone’s guess how much taller the flower “spike” will grow.

“I’m not sure what to say anymore,” said Ray Jorgensen, the floriculturist who oversees the care of the 600 or so succulents in the Desert House. “When we first did the research on it, [the literature] said 4 to 6 feet tall. … It’s just going crazy.”

Jorgensen wonders if the astonishing growth has to do with the conditions inside the conservatory as opposed to the flinty landscape of its native Oaxaca in Mexico.

“They’re toughing it out and not getting pampered like they are here,” he said.

But the conservatory’s agave won’t go crazy forever. The agave’s spike, now smothered with hundreds of tiny green buds, will bloom in the next few weeks and then very slowly die during the following months.

The plant only blooms once in its lifetime — in this case, about 35 years.

The spike has been growing for a little over a month and attracting attention even in a setting sprouting plants of breathtaking size, shape and texture — from the Desert Prickly Pear with its 4-inch-long spines to the massive Bottle Tree with branches that coil down like snakes.

It’s unlikely that the agave plant will reach the height of the conservatory’s Agave americana, which topped out at about 38 feet in 2019 and required staff to remove a glass panel in the roof.

But it’s clear Jorgensen will miss it when the blooming plant finally dies.

“Particularly when [the bloom] first starts to open — it’s like sensual; it’s so beautiful,” he said.

  • Floriculturist Ray Jorgenson prepares to measure the stalk of a blooming agave Wednesday at the Garfield Park Conservatory. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
  • Ray Jorgenson, floriculturist at the Garfield Park Conservatory, (from left) and staff members Victor Amo and Gus Coliadis prepare a tape measure Wednesday to find out the height of Guien, an agave in a death bloom at the Garfield Park Conservatory. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
  • Buds waiting to bloom on the stalk of Guien, an agave in a death bloom, at the Garfield Park Conservatory. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
  • Floriculturist Ray Jorgenson’s tool pouch. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
  • An agave in a death bloom at the Garfield Park Conservatory measured more than 15 feet tall Wednesday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
  • An agave in a death bloom at the Garfield Park Conservatory measured 15 feet, 3 inches tall on Wednesday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Jan. 6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack.

By Associated Press

Habrán clínicas de vacunación en los City Colleges los fines de semana

Por lo menos una ubicación estará abierta cada fin de semana, comenzando el 22 de enero en Richard J. Daley College.

By Stefano Esposito

Empleados del museo Art Institute of Chicago votan para sindicalizarse

La Junta Nacional de Relaciones Laborales está realizando una elección separada para los empleados de la escuela universitaria dentro del museo.

By David Roeder

La alcaldesa Lightfoot afirma que tiene COVID-19: ‘Estoy teniendo síntomas similares a los de un resfriado’

Su diagnóstico de COVID es el último giro en la saga de COVID-19 en Chicago.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 12, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Let top cop Brown run the Chicago Police Department on his own

Supt. Brown, talk to your officers and commanders. They have been around longer than the mayor. It makes no sense to put tactical officers back on beats and threaten officers if they don’t make more arrests.

By Letters to the Editor