 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Wind chills of minus 30 and colder recorded as Chicago remains under an advisory

The temperature at O’Hare International Airport hit minus 5 overnight but a balmy 30 degrees is expected for Thursday.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ice encrusts a ladder along the lakefront near North Avenue Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Ice encrusts a ladder along the lakefront near North Avenue Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times,

A wind chill advisory remained in effect until noon Wednesday for the Chicago area as temperatures dipped below zero and wind chills were as low as minus 34.

At 8 a.m., the temperature was minus 5 at O’Hare International Airport with a wind chill of minus 12, a slight improvement from minus 16 recorded at the airport just an hour earlier. In Aurora, the wind chill reached minus 34, in DeKalb minus 30, in Bartlett minus 22 and in Kankakee minus 21.

Warming centers have opened in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

The last time Chicago was this cold was Feb. 7 of last year when temperatures reached minus 7 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk. Temperatures dipped again to minus 5 on Feb. 14.

Just three years ago, in 2019, the city recorded a Jan. 25 with a temperature of minus 6 degrees.

The record low for this date is minus 16 set in 1897.

Wednesday’s temperature will rise to around 10 degrees, but the wind chill will remain extremely cold, reaching as low as minus 20 again, according to the weather service.

Wednesday night’s wind chill is expected around minus 7 degrees.

A warm-up is expected Thursday, when daytime temperatures rise to 30 degrees, with nighttime lows nearly reaching the single digits. There’s also a chance of snow.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Boeing’s 787 problems lead to $4 billion loss

The aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.

By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer

Man dies after falling onto CTA Blue Line tracks in Wicker Park and being struck by train

The man fell onto the tracks at the Division Street station in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue early Wednesday.

By Jermaine Nolen

Kids and ice fishing: Some advice from parents with experience around the Chicago area

Parents share what has worked for them in getting kids out for ice fishing around the Chicago area and, more importantly, enjoying it.

By Dale Bowman

Dear Abby: I have a good job, good friends but feel like a failure

Divorced 44-year-old once envisioned life with a husband and kids but now has neither.

By Abigail Van Buren

New Bears GM to interview Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus

Ryan Poles is slated to talk to two finalists Wednesday at Halas Hall, sources said: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. On Tuesday, Poles interviewed Jim Caldwell.

By Patrick Finley

3 people shot Tuesday in Chicago

In one of the attacks, a man was shot during an argument at a funeral in Grand Crossing.

By Sun-Times Wire