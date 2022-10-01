The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 1, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Lane clinches its first state playoff spot since 2013 with win on Fritz Pollard Day

Edward Neequaye and the Lane defense nearly posted a shutout, only allowing Clark a special teams touchdown on the way to a 24-8 win that clinched the Champions’ first Illinois High School Association state playoff appearance since 2013.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lane’s Casey Joyce (81) runs the ball through Clark’s defense.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Saturday was Fritz Pollard Day at Lane. The school named its field after the 1912 graduate in a ceremony attended by five generations of alumni and local politicians.

Most of the crowd stuck around for the Champions’ matchup against Clark, adding an unusual amount of luster to a Saturday afternoon game.

“It was important to show out today for [Lane principal Edwina Thompson],” Lane defensive end Edward Neequaye said. “There were a lot of people here and we didn’t want to let her down.”

Neequaye and the Lane defense nearly posted a shutout, only allowing the Eagles a special teams touchdown on the way to a 24-8 win that clinched the Champions’ first Illinois High School Association state playoff appearance since 2013.

Lane was a regular state playoff qualifier in the early 2000’s, but the school hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.

“There was a lot of pressure,” Lane coach Dedrick Dewalt said. “We had to win this game and the kids came through.”

Casey Joyce opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Yiannis Katsogridakis added a three-yard touchdown run five minutes later and the undefeated Champions (6-0, 3-0 Red North) led 14-0 at halftime.

Senior Finn Merrill led Lane’s rushing attack with 16 carries for 127 yards. Joyce added 16 carries for 87 yards.

“I didn’t feel any extra pressure today,” Merrill said. “It was exciting more than anything. I love to see the fans come out.”

Quarterback Mark Seward had a one-yard touchdown run and Mugdim Kreho kicked a 37-yard field goal to round out the scoring for Lane.

“It’s essential to the community and culture around here to make the state playoffs,” Dewalt said. “Kids want to go to winners and the only way to build these days is by winning. The school is very excited about the football team and it’s a good feeling.”

The game was primarily played on the ground. Each team completed just one pass.

“Running the ball is what we do so we should know how to deal with it,” Clark coach Kevin Simmons said. “We made uncharacteristic, young mistakes. We have a lot of work to do.”

Clark (3-3, 1-2) scored on a 91-yard kick return touchdown by sophomore Tysean Perkins. Senior Caleb Rogers led the Eagles’ offense with six carries for 41 yards.

“Our whole season has been marred by adversity,” Simmons said. “We don’t have a practice field. We don’t have a home field. Every game we play is away. It’s tough but that’s football. You just have to overcome. We will regroup and be ready for Taft next week.”

Clark would typically play their home games at Rockne Stadium on the West Side, but it is currently undergoing renovations.

