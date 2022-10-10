The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

If you have rampant retail theft, expect stores to close, and the stores that remain to significantly increase their prices in order to make up for these retail thefts.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago
Yellow police tape is seen near a vacant lot at the intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Yellow police tape is seen near a vacant lot at the intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood on Sept. 29. Suspected carjackers who were allegedly crashed into a woman’s car while running from police, resulting in the woman’s death.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft.

If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted, you will suffer the consequences.Insurance only covers a loss above your deductible and your rates will normally rise after you make a claim. In the case of retail establishments, the reason many leave an area is because of shoplifting losses.

Many stores operate on a 2% to 4% profit margin.If you have rampant retail theft, expect stores to close, and the stores that remain to significantly increase their prices in order to make up for these retail thefts.

Edward Wezain, Deerfield Beach, Florida

Related

Don’t ignore concerns of Blacks, other minorities about crime

I am a 78-year-old African American and a disabled Vietnam veteran who served in the U. S. Marines from 1964 to 1967. I practiced law with a focus on federal civil rights before I retired.

I do not doubt that crime is being used by politicians and media commentators to influence voters ahead of the midterm elections. However, it is disturbing that some politicians and commentators stress that the focus on crime is just to stoke racial fears and ignore the fact that African Americans and other minorities also have real concerns about crime.

It may not be the only issue that significantly motivates their voting behavior, but it is a major issue that should not be ignored or downplayed, especially since many crime victims are minorities.

It is disconcerting to read and watch some media commentators try to explain that crime is really not as bad as depicted by some conservatives. There is undoubtedly exaggeration, but the facts and data in many areas is frightening.

There was a TV news piece this morning pointing out that the number of shootings this year in Chicago is actually less than the number of shootings in Chicago during the same period in 2021. There were also fewer shootings in Chicago this year during Labor Day weekend as opposed to 2021. Even if crime data in other cities showings a similar decrease in certain crime figures, I’m not sure all voters will agree that crime is being exaggerated and is not a real issue.

Further, major crime is ongoing and will continue to provide new examples for conservative politicians and media outlets to emphasize. For example, CBS reported 62 people shot and 9 killed in Chicago during the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Several news channels are still reporting on the tragic stabbings that happened in Las Vegas last week.

This is not to say that a large number of voters will support conservative politicians who stress rising crime. However, elections have also been won (and lost) based on who stays home. If voters feel that politicians are not sensitive to their concerns about crime, some may just stay home next month.

Robert Whitfield, Chicago

Next Up In Commentary
This November, unite to defend the right to vote for Black Americans
Chicago is getting a mediation program for police misconduct complaints
Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness followed by goodness followed by senselessness
To help migrants, social organizations need more support
I’m an educator. Our schools must teach students the whole truth about Columbus.
Happy 75th anniversary to us!
The Latest
Airplane landing in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
News
O’Hare, Midway airport websites shut down by Russian cyber attack
No airport operations were impacted by the attack, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The Bears activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry on Monday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Bears activate WR N’Keal Harry
The move clears the way for the former first-round pick to return for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_108836771.jpg
Sports
Slow-starting Bears defense needs a wake-up call
The Bears have allowed just 26 points in the second half this season — fifth best in the NFL. But their slow starts — like in Sunday’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings — are neutralizing that success. It’s been a mystifying problem for the coaching staff. “We can do a better job,” Matt Eberflus said.
By Mark Potash
 
The Givins Castle, located at 10255 S. Seeley Ave. in the Beverly neighborhood, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Architecture and Design
Open House Chicago shifts focus to neighborhoods and ‘amazing community work’
Open House Chicago runs Oct. 15-16. The free, yearly event opens up more than 150 architecturally interesting buildings in over 20 Chicago neighborhoods and suburban Evanston and Oak Park.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Justin Fields running from the Vikings’ defense and looking to throw.
Bears
Bears film study: Justin Fields’ game vs. Vikings could’ve been even bigger
Nonetheless, Fields gave the Bears hope. And that still matters for a player who was making just his 15th career start Sunday.
By Jason Lieser
 