The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 8

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Bremen’s Dion Debrue (9) moves past the TF South defense and accelerates for a touchdown run.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, October 13

RED CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria vs. Hansberry at Stagg, 3:45

Rowe-Clark at Speer, 7

RED NORTH-CENTRAL

Mather vs. Schurz at Lane, 4:15

Steinmetz vs. Lake View at Winnemac, 3:45

RED SOUTH

Brooks vs. Hubbard at Gately, 7:15

Kenwood vs. Curie at Lane, 4:15

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Perspectives vs. Ag. Science at Gately, 4:15

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Grayslake Central, 7

Grayslake North at Round Lake, 7

Lakes at Grant, 7

North Chicago at Wauconda, 7

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Addison Trail vs. Leyden at Triton, 6

NONCONFERENCE

DuSable at Back of the Yards, 3:45

Fenger vs. Washington at Eckersall, 3:45

Friday, October 14

RED CENTRAL

Rauner vs. Pritzker at Lane, 4:15

RED NORTH

Taft vs. Young at Lane, 7:15

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Dunbar vs. UP-Bronzeville at Hales, 5

RED SOUTHEAST

Dyett vs. Corliss at Gately, 4:15

Goode vs. Carver at Gately, 7:15

Vocational vs. South Shore at Eckersall, 3:45

RED WEST

Crane vs. Kennedy at Stagg, 3:45

Little Village vs. Bulls Prep at Winnemac, 3:45

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Deerfield at Maine East, 6

Niles North at Maine West, 6:30

Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 6:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7

Maine South at Evanston, 7:30

New Trier at Niles West, 7

DUKANE

Batavia at St. Charles East, 7

Lake Park at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7

St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 7

Wheaton North at Geneva, 7

DUPAGE VALLEY

Naperville Central at Metea Valley, 7

Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7

Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, 7

Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7

Jacobs at Hampshire, 7

McHenry at Crystal Lake Central, 7

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake South, 7

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Manteno at Lisle, 7

Peotone at Herscher, 7

Reed-Custer at Coal City, 7

Wilmington at Streator, 7

KISHWAUKEE BLUE

Richmond-Burton at Harvard, 7

Rochelle at Plano, 7

KISHWAUKEE WHITE

Kaneland at Woodstock North, 7

Ottawa at Morris, 7

Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7

METRO SUBURBAN BLUE

Elmwood Park at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

IC Catholic at Bishop McNamara, 7:15

Ridgewood at Aurora Central, 7

METRO SUBURBAN RED

St. Edward at Aurora Christian, 7:15

St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15

MID-SUBURBAN EAST

Hersey at Elk Grove, 7:30

Prospect at Wheeling, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 7

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Conant at Barrington, 7

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7

Palatine at Schaumburg, 7

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7

Warren at Lake Forest, 7

Waukegan at Stevenson, 7

Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Bremen at Oak Forest, 6

Lemont at Hillcrest, 6

Tinley Park at TF South, 7

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Argo at Shepard, 7

Eisenhower at Evergreen Park, 7

Oak Lawn at Richards, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Thornridge at Rich Township, 6

Thornton at Kankakee, 6

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield Central at Romeoville, 7

Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 7

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST

Minooka at Yorkville, 7

Oswego at Oswego East, 7

West Aurora at Plainfield North, 7

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE

Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, 7

Sandburg at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Stagg, 6

Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, 7

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at South Elgin, 7

East Aurora at West Chicago, 7

Elgin at Larkin, 7

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7

Streamwood at Fenton, 7:30

VERMILION VALLEY NORTH

Iroquois West at Dwight, 7

Momence at Watseka, 7

Seneca at Clifton Central, 7

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30

Proviso East at Hinsdale South, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:30

Carmel at Marist, 6:30

Christ the King at Ottawa Marquette, 7

DePaul Prep at St. Ignatius, 7:30

Harlan at Solorio, 6

Hope Academy at De La Salle, 6

Leo at Marmion, 7

Lincoln-Way Central at Bolingbrook, 6

Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 7

Nazareth at Montini, 7:30

Notre Dame at St. Laurence, 7:30

Reavis at TF North, 7

St. Rita at Providence, 7:30

St. Viator at Mount Carmel, 7:30

Willowbrook at York, 7:30

Woodstock at Johnsburg, 7

Saturday, October 15

RED NORTH

Clark vs. Phillips at Gately, 4

Lane at Westinghouse, noon

RED NORTH-CENTRAL

Sullivan vs. Senn at Winnemac, 12:45

Von Steuben vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 3:45

RED SOUTH

Morgan Park vs. Simeon at Gately, 1

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Hyde Park vs. King at Eckersall, 1

RED SOUTHEAST

Comer vs. Julian at Gately, 7

RED WEST

North Lawndale vs. Lincoln Park at Lane, 1

Payton vs. Raby at Winnemac, 9:45 a.m.

BLUE CENTRAL

Golder vs. Longwood at Stagg, 12:45

Muchin vs. Butler at Gately, 10 a.m.

Noble Academy vs. Johnson at Stagg, 9:45 a.m.

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Bloom, noon

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Joliet West at Joliet Central, 11 a.m.

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Lyons at Glenbard West, 1:30

NONCONFERENCE

Chicago Academy at Englewood STEM, 3

Chicago Christian at Indianapolis Phalen, Ind., 2

Chicago Military vs. Collins at Lane, 10 a.m.

Foreman at Kelly, 11 a.m.

Gage Park vs. Bowen at Eckersall, 9:45 a.m.

Marengo at Peoria Manual, 1

Marian Central at Mt. Carmel, Ill., 1

Marshall vs. Marine at Orr, 9:45 a.m.

Phoenix vs. Clemente at Orr, 12:45

Princeville at Walther Christian, 1

Prosser at Orr, 3:45

St. Louis De Smet, Mo. at Thornwood, 1

St. Patrick at Loyola, 1

Washington vs. Lindblom at Stagg 3:45

