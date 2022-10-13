High school football scores: Week 8

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, October 13
RED CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria vs. Hansberry at Stagg, 3:45
Rowe-Clark at Speer, 7
RED NORTH-CENTRAL
Mather vs. Schurz at Lane, 4:15
Steinmetz vs. Lake View at Winnemac, 3:45
RED SOUTH
Brooks vs. Hubbard at Gately, 7:15
Kenwood vs. Curie at Lane, 4:15
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Perspectives vs. Ag. Science at Gately, 4:15
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Grayslake Central, 7
Grayslake North at Round Lake, 7
Lakes at Grant, 7
North Chicago at Wauconda, 7
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Addison Trail vs. Leyden at Triton, 6
NONCONFERENCE
DuSable at Back of the Yards, 3:45
Fenger vs. Washington at Eckersall, 3:45
Friday, October 14
RED CENTRAL
Rauner vs. Pritzker at Lane, 4:15
RED NORTH
Taft vs. Young at Lane, 7:15
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Dunbar vs. UP-Bronzeville at Hales, 5
RED SOUTHEAST
Dyett vs. Corliss at Gately, 4:15
Goode vs. Carver at Gately, 7:15
Vocational vs. South Shore at Eckersall, 3:45
RED WEST
Crane vs. Kennedy at Stagg, 3:45
Little Village vs. Bulls Prep at Winnemac, 3:45
CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
Deerfield at Maine East, 6
Niles North at Maine West, 6:30
Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 6:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7
Maine South at Evanston, 7:30
New Trier at Niles West, 7
DUKANE
Batavia at St. Charles East, 7
Lake Park at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7
St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 7
Wheaton North at Geneva, 7
DUPAGE VALLEY
Naperville Central at Metea Valley, 7
Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7
Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, 7
Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7
Jacobs at Hampshire, 7
McHenry at Crystal Lake Central, 7
Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake South, 7
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Manteno at Lisle, 7
Peotone at Herscher, 7
Reed-Custer at Coal City, 7
Wilmington at Streator, 7
KISHWAUKEE BLUE
Richmond-Burton at Harvard, 7
Rochelle at Plano, 7
KISHWAUKEE WHITE
Kaneland at Woodstock North, 7
Ottawa at Morris, 7
Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7
METRO SUBURBAN BLUE
Elmwood Park at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
IC Catholic at Bishop McNamara, 7:15
Ridgewood at Aurora Central, 7
METRO SUBURBAN RED
St. Edward at Aurora Christian, 7:15
St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15
MID-SUBURBAN EAST
Hersey at Elk Grove, 7:30
Prospect at Wheeling, 7:30
Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 7
MID-SUBURBAN WEST
Conant at Barrington, 7
Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7
Palatine at Schaumburg, 7
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7
Warren at Lake Forest, 7
Waukegan at Stevenson, 7
Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Bremen at Oak Forest, 6
Lemont at Hillcrest, 6
Tinley Park at TF South, 7
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Argo at Shepard, 7
Eisenhower at Evergreen Park, 7
Oak Lawn at Richards, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Thornridge at Rich Township, 6
Thornton at Kankakee, 6
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Plainfield Central at Romeoville, 7
Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 7
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST
Minooka at Yorkville, 7
Oswego at Oswego East, 7
West Aurora at Plainfield North, 7
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE
Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, 7
Sandburg at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Stagg, 6
Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, 7
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at South Elgin, 7
East Aurora at West Chicago, 7
Elgin at Larkin, 7
Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7
Streamwood at Fenton, 7:30
VERMILION VALLEY NORTH
Iroquois West at Dwight, 7
Momence at Watseka, 7
Seneca at Clifton Central, 7
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30
Proviso East at Hinsdale South, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 7:30
NONCONFERENCE
Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:30
Carmel at Marist, 6:30
Christ the King at Ottawa Marquette, 7
DePaul Prep at St. Ignatius, 7:30
Harlan at Solorio, 6
Hope Academy at De La Salle, 6
Leo at Marmion, 7
Lincoln-Way Central at Bolingbrook, 6
Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 7
Nazareth at Montini, 7:30
Notre Dame at St. Laurence, 7:30
Reavis at TF North, 7
St. Rita at Providence, 7:30
St. Viator at Mount Carmel, 7:30
Willowbrook at York, 7:30
Woodstock at Johnsburg, 7
Saturday, October 15
RED NORTH
Clark vs. Phillips at Gately, 4
Lane at Westinghouse, noon
RED NORTH-CENTRAL
Sullivan vs. Senn at Winnemac, 12:45
Von Steuben vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 3:45
RED SOUTH
Morgan Park vs. Simeon at Gately, 1
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Hyde Park vs. King at Eckersall, 1
RED SOUTHEAST
Comer vs. Julian at Gately, 7
RED WEST
North Lawndale vs. Lincoln Park at Lane, 1
Payton vs. Raby at Winnemac, 9:45 a.m.
BLUE CENTRAL
Golder vs. Longwood at Stagg, 12:45
Muchin vs. Butler at Gately, 10 a.m.
Noble Academy vs. Johnson at Stagg, 9:45 a.m.
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Bloom, noon
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Joliet West at Joliet Central, 11 a.m.
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Lyons at Glenbard West, 1:30
NONCONFERENCE
Chicago Academy at Englewood STEM, 3
Chicago Christian at Indianapolis Phalen, Ind., 2
Chicago Military vs. Collins at Lane, 10 a.m.
Foreman at Kelly, 11 a.m.
Gage Park vs. Bowen at Eckersall, 9:45 a.m.
Marengo at Peoria Manual, 1
Marian Central at Mt. Carmel, Ill., 1
Marshall vs. Marine at Orr, 9:45 a.m.
Phoenix vs. Clemente at Orr, 12:45
Princeville at Walther Christian, 1
Prosser at Orr, 3:45
St. Louis De Smet, Mo. at Thornwood, 1
St. Patrick at Loyola, 1
Washington vs. Lindblom at Stagg 3:45