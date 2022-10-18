The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Police release photos of man sought in West Ridge store owner’s slaying

Police say the man rode up to a store on a bike, entered the store, demanded money and shot and killed Salim Khamo.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police are searching for a man who shot and killed a store owner in West Ridge on Monday night.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge.

On Monday night, Salim Khamo, 66, was working behind the counter of the store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when a gunman rode up on a bike and demanded money from the register, according to police. Khamo refused and was shot in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

