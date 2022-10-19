1 killed and 6 others wounded, including 16-year-old boy, in Chicago Tuesday

A person was killed and six others were wounded in gun violence in Chicago Tuesday.



Two people were shot, one fatally, in West Ridge on the North Side. The two were inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Estes Avenue when they were shot about 4:40 p.m., Chicago police said. One person was struck in the face and thigh and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. The second person was also struck in the face and went to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in Austin on the West Side. The couple were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots about 12:45 p.m., police said. The 19-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The man, 20, was suffered a gunshot wound and was transported in good condition to West Suburban Hospital.

Minutes later, a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The teen was near a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when he was shot multiple times about 1 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At least two others were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

