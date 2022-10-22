The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Babe’s record-book buck, bounding cemetery buck, fish habitats for the Slough and timberdoodles

A bounding spike at a North Side cemetery, a question on timberdoodles, Babe Ruth’s record-book buck and building fish habitats at Willow Slough are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A bounding spike buck at a North Side cemetery. Credit: Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Paul Vriend photographed this spike buck jumping through the goldenrod in Rosehill Cemetery on the North Side.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Story about timberdoodles down at Iroquois?” Henry Brummel message

A: I do a column most springs on the sky dance of male woodcocks, also known as timberdoodles. But I have never done a story on hunting for them, which is done regularly at Iroquois State Fish and Wildlife Area.

BIG NUMBER

63: Fish habitat structures completed, with help from members of Perch America, last Saturday at Willow Slough’s J.C. Murphey Lake, which is in a multi-year rehab.

LAST WORD

“Babe was an avid outdoorsman, chasing everything from trout to pheasant to moose. In November 1940, Babe was hunting around Fredericton, New Brunswick, when he killed a `typical head [whitetail buck], heavy with long tines. Main beams meet in front,’ according to Boone and Crockett [Club] records from 1948. . . . Babe died in 1948, the same year that taxidermist John Hansen of Jersey City, New Jersey, entered the antlers into the Boone and Crockett records.”

Article (boone-crockett.org/babe-ruths-record-book-buck) on Babe Ruth’s record-book buck

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Nov. 16-17: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety.html

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Boat America, Des Plaines, Virginia Haase, vandmhaase@gmail.com

BIRDING FILM

Thursday, October 27: Showing of the Magic Stump, Chicago Ornithological Society, turnstoneimpact.com/the-magic-stump.html

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Violetta Talley, “Bass Fishing Tactics for Pressured Waters or When The Bite Gets Tough ,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Oct. 22: Duck and Canada goose seasons, north zone, opens

Today, Oct. 22, and tomorrow, Oct. 23: Youth waterfowl season, central zone

Friday, Oct. 28: Crow season opens

